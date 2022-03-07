Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde Reveals If She Is In Love!

The popular starlet Pooja Hegde has been making headlines for all the right reasons. She is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Radhe Shyam, which is releasing on March 11. Also starring Prabhas in the lead role, the romantic thriller is one of the most anticipated films. High hopes are pinned on the film and fans of both the actors are looking forward to its release. Well, ahead of Radhe Shyam's release, the actress interacted with the media and talked about the film, her character Prerna and her experience working with the Rebel Star. Not just that, she also revealed if she is in love in real life, during her fun interaction with the press.

When asked how her character Prerna is going to impress the audience, she said, "I hope she does. She is a very interesting character because she has a lot of shades and depth. This one has been the most challenging character I had played because there were a lot of emotional sequences. I researched a lot for the character and read a lot of books. I am sure everyone will remember Prerna for a long time. You are going to see me grow in this character, and even as an actor. I have given my heart and soul."

Revealing that she was offered Radhe Shyam soon after the release of DJ Duvvada Jagannadham, Pooja shared that she chose the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial owing to factors like the setup, her role, Prabhas and the production banner.

Talking about Prabhas, she said that their chemistry in Radhe Shyam is quite good and they look impressive together in the film, revealing that he was fun to work with and had even sent homemade food for her and her mother during shoots.

Further, on being asked if she has a similar love story in real life, Pooja asserted that she has no time for it as of now. She said, "I am doing 4-5 films a year and if you are in a relationship you need to have a lot of time. I don't have that time at present. It has not yet happened. Let's see."