Ram Charan & Kiara Advani To Shoot A Romantic Song For RC15 In This Country

Actor Ram Charan's last film, Acharya, suffered a disastrous setback at the box-office. The actor is now counting on his next political-action thriller film, whose working title is RC15. Although S Shankar's directorial is coming very slowly, the film, as per reports, has completed 60% of its filming. It is believed that half of the RC15 shoot was wrapped up by July this year.

If rumours are to be believed, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will soon depart for New Zealand to restart the shooting of their upcoming Telugu film. The shoot will begin on November 20, and a special song will be shot in the most scenic locations in the country. However, there is no official confirmation yet from the makers.

RC15, written and directed by Shankar, is said to revolve around electoral reforms, and it also marks the second collaboration between Kiara Advani and Ram Charan. The two actors have previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu's 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Apart from Kiara and Charan, Shankar's RC15 also has an impressive star cast, including SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, and Suni in key roles. S Shankar has written the screenplay for RC15 based on the story by Karthik Subbaraj. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the dialogues were written by Sai Madhav Burra.

RC15 was announced last year in February, and the film's shooting began in October 2021 in several places like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Punjab. The music score has been done by S. Thaman, and the cinematography by Tirru and R. Rathnavelu.

The film may opt for a theatrical release in the second half of 2023.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan's RRR has been making waves in Japan and has added another record to its credit. Released on October 21 in Japan, RRR has surpassed Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots collection to become the highest-grossing Indian film in the country. RRR has now acquired the third spot as one of the highest-grossing Indian films in Japan. The SS Rajamouli-directed film also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, among others, in key roles. RRR was released on 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures in Japan.

Speaking of Kiara Advani, the actress has a good number of films coming up, including Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan, Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.