Salman Khan On Board For Chiranjeevi's Godfather, To Reprise Prithviraj Sukumaran's Role?

It's confirmed! Salman Khan has joined the star cast of Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Godfather. The Megastar on Wednesday took to his Twitter to confirm the news.

Sharing a picture with the Bollywood actor, he wrote, "Welcome aboard #Godfather , Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan." In the picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen welcoming Salman with a beautiful bouquet.

The political thriller is an official remake of Malayalam film Lucifer that starred Mohanlal in the lead role alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Indrajith Sukumaran. Though an official confirmation is awaited, Salman will be reprising Prithviraj's role in the Telugu version. For the unversed, the Malayalam actor played a mercenary and the leading man's confidant in the entertainer.

Interestingly, what has also caught the attention of netizens is Chiranjeevi tagging Ram Charan in the tweet related to Godfather. Although his inclusion has not been announced, seems like the actor might soon join the cast. If so, he will most probably reprise Tovino's role as a newbie politician. Notably, Lucifer marked Prithviraj's directorial debut and its sequel titled Empuraan was announced by the team long back.

Featuring Nayanthara as the female lead, Godfather's shooting is currently underway. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film also features Satyadev Kancharana, Harish Uthaman, Jayaprakash, Sachin Khedkar, Vamsi Krishna and Nassar in key roles.