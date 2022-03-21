Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Second Single Penny Featuring Superstar Mahesh Babu And Sitara Out; Watch

Superstar
Mahesh
Babu's
action
and
family
entertainer
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
under
the
direction
of
Parasuram
is
scheduled
for
its
theatrical
release
worldwide
in
a
grand
manner
on
May
12th
to
offer
'super
special' treat
for
movie
buffs
in
summer.
The
second
track
'Penny',
which
marks
Mahesh
Babu's
daughter
Sitara
Ghattamaneni's
debut
appearance
in
a
music
video,
is
filled
with
the
father-daughter
duo's
graceful
dance
moves.
Promo
of
the
song
was
released
yesterday
to
overwhelming
response
and
the
full
song
exceeds
all
the
hype
on
it.
Sitara
is
a
rockstar
as
she
showcased
her
dancing
skills,
besides
leaving
everyone
awestruck
with
her
expressions.
Mahesh
Babu
looks
charming
and
he
mesmerizes
with
his
style
quotient.
Currently,
the
film
is
being
shot
in
Hyderabad.
The
production
works
of
the
movie
are
nearing
completion.
Keerthy
Suresh
playing
the
female
lead
in
the
film
which
is
jointly
being
produced
by
Naveen
Yerneni,
Y.
Ravi
Shankar,
Ram
Achanta
and
Gopichand
Achanta
under
Mythri
Movie
Makers,
GMB
Entertainment
and
14
Reels
Plus
banners.