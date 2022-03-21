    For Quick Alerts
      Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Second Single Penny Featuring Superstar Mahesh Babu And Sitara Out; Watch

      By
      |

      Superstar Mahesh Babu's action and family entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata under the direction of Parasuram is scheduled for its theatrical release worldwide in a grand manner on May 12th to offer 'super special' treat for movie buffs in summer.

      The second track 'Penny', which marks Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's debut appearance in a music video, is filled with the father-daughter duo's graceful dance moves. Promo of the song was released yesterday to overwhelming response and the full song exceeds all the hype on it.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paatas Second Single Penny Featuring Superstar Mahesh Babu And Sitara Out; Watch

      Sitara is a rockstar as she showcased her dancing skills, besides leaving everyone awestruck with her expressions. Mahesh Babu looks charming and he mesmerizes with his style quotient.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Second Single Penny Promo Ft Mahesh Babu Out, Sitara Makes A Stylish AppearanceSarkaru Vaari Paata Second Single Penny Promo Ft Mahesh Babu Out, Sitara Makes A Stylish Appearance

      Currently, the film is being shot in Hyderabad. The production works of the movie are nearing completion. Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead in the film which is jointly being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

      Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Second Single Penny To Be Out On March 20Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Second Single Penny To Be Out On March 20

      R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.

      Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:48 [IST]
      X