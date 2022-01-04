Siri Hanmanth And Srihan To Part Ways After Shanmukh-Deepthi Sunaina’s Breakup?

On the eve of New Year 2022, actress Deepthi Sunaina announced breakup with BB Telugu 5 fame Shanmukh Jaswanth. Though she didn't reveal the real reason behind ending their five-year-old relationship, many speculated his growing closeness with Siri Hanmanth as a reason.

Although the duo has time and again reiterated that they are just good friends, they had briefly confessed their feelings while interacting with host Nagarjuna Akkineni during one of the weekend episodes of the show. On the other hand, Siri's mother was disappointed with her closeness with Shanmukh and had even stated that she doesn't like them hugging each other. Also, Deepthi and Srihan had even come to the stage of BB Telugu to support Shanmukh and Siri respectively.

Deepthi Sunaina Announces Breakup With Shanmukh Jaswanth, Latter Reacts

Pushpa Day 18 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much The Allu Arjun Starrer Has Collected So Far

Well, with Deepthi and Shanmukh announcing their breakup, what has caught the attention of netizens is a recent Instagram story of Siri that says, "If life is so tough then say I am tougher than it." With many wondering if she is going through a rough phase, another section of social media users feel that she and Srihan might announce their breakup very soon. However, the latter had recently shared a picture of Siri with a special birthday wish, hinting that everything is fine and good between them. With a lot being speculated about the so-called trouble in paradise, one will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Meanwhile, post announcing his breakup with Deepthi, Shanmukh shared a picture of himself on Instagram. Though he didn't reveal his state of mind through any written captions and quotes, he surely expressed himself with the heartbreaking emojis he shared along with the picture.