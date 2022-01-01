Deepthi Sunaina Announces Breakup With Shanmukh Jaswanth, Latter Reacts

Bigg Boss Telugu 2 fame Deepthi Sunaina on Friday (December 31) took to her Instagram handle to announce breakup with Shanmukh Jaswanth, BB Telugu 5's first runner-up. Sharing a lengthy note, the diva shared that it 'wasn't an easy ride as it seemed on social media'.

Her statement read, "To all my well-wishers and friends. After a lot of thoughtful consideration and contemplation, Shanmukh and I have mutually decided to move on in our personal lives and pursue our own individual paths going forward. These last 5 years have not just been times of joy, affection and growth for both of us, but also very tough to deal with our demons. We both wanted this to last as much as you all wanted it to. But this has been going on for a really long time now and definitely wasn't an easy ride as it seemed on social media. While we kept fighting to stay together, we kept ignoring what we truly need in life. We've reached a point where we realized that our paths are different and that we should keep moving forward instead of staying stuck."

Deepthi further requested everyone to give them their space to heal. Thanking her fans for their undying support and love, she said, "I am deeply humbled by all your love and request you to stand by us in these difficult times and provide us with the privacy needed and all the support as we nurture towards newer horizons. Thank you. Deepthi Sunaina."

Well now, reacting to Deepthi's post, Shanmukh has shared a story on Instagram thanking her for her immense support. He wrote, "She has all the rights to take the decision. She has been through a lot till now. I finally want her to be happy and peaceful. Whatever paths we go we will be there for each other as support. Thank you for your beautiful 5 years of helping me grow as a better person. You deserve to be happy. Take care and all the best Deepu."

Though the reason behind their breakup is not known, rumour has it that Shanmukh's growing intimacy with Siri in the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu house didn't go down well with Deepthi. Though the duo has time and again maintained that they are just good friends, their bonding was highly questioned by the audiences and even by the housemates. During the fake eviction process, Siri had even expressed her feelings for Shanmukh, which had surprised the other finalists of the show including Sunny, Maanas and Sreerama. However, despite the conditions, Deepthi was seen expressing her support to Shanmukh and urging fans to vote for him until the finale, a gesture which was highly praised by many.