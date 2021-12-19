Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Grand Finale Highlights: Who Will Be The Winner Tonight?

The
big
day
is
finally
here!
The
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
5
Tamil
is
going
to
be
a
starry
affair
with
celebrities
including
actors
Alia
Bhatt,
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Shriya
Saran,
Nani,
Sai
Pallavi,
Krithi
Shetty,
directors
Sukumar,
Rajmouli
and
many
others
gracing
the
big
and
glitzy
stage.
Senior
actor
Nagarjuna
Akkineni,
who
has
been
hosting
the
show
consecutively
for
the
third
time
will
be
announcing
the
ultimate
winner
of
the
popular
reality
show
tonight.
The
five
finalists
of
the
show
are
Maanas
Nagulapalli,
VJ
Sunny,
Sreerama
Chandra,
Siri
Hanmanth
and
Shanmukh
Jaswanth,
all
popular
faces
and
strong
contestants
of
the
season.
Who
do
you
think
will
lift
the
trophy
this
time?
Well,
only
time
will
tell.
Meanwhile,
check
out
the
highlights
of
the
show's
grand
finale!
06:01
PM:
Nagarjuna
Akkineni
makes
a
smashing
entry
into
the
stage.
06:05
PM:
The
host
welcomes
the
14
ex-housemates
of
BB
Telugu
5.
From
Anee
to
Nataraj,
the
contestants
make
their
mass
entry
performing
on
some
of
the
latest
dance
numbers.
06:13
PM:
Nagarjuna
engages
in
fun
banter
with
the
ex-contestants.
06:32
PM:
The
host
interacts
with
the
family
members
of
the
5
finalists.