Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Grand Finale Highlights: Who Will Be The Winner Tonight?

The big day is finally here! The grand finale of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil is going to be a starry affair with celebrities including actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shriya Saran, Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, directors Sukumar, Rajmouli and many others gracing the big and glitzy stage. Senior actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has been hosting the show consecutively for the third time will be announcing the ultimate winner of the popular reality show tonight.

The five finalists of the show are Maanas Nagulapalli, VJ Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth and Shanmukh Jaswanth, all popular faces and strong contestants of the season. Who do you think will lift the trophy this time? Well, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, check out the highlights of the show's grand finale!

06:01 PM: Nagarjuna Akkineni makes a smashing entry into the stage.

06:05 PM: The host welcomes the 14 ex-housemates of BB Telugu 5. From Anee to Nataraj, the contestants make their mass entry performing on some of the latest dance numbers.

06:13 PM: Nagarjuna engages in fun banter with the ex-contestants.

06:32 PM: The host interacts with the family members of the 5 finalists.