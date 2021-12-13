Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finale Voting Results: Siri Gets The Least Number Of Votes On Day 1!

One of the popular reality shows down south, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has entered its finale week. In the previous weekend episode, radio jockey Kajal was seen bidding goodbye to the show with a heavy heart, as she was just a step away from the finale race.

Well, the house now has 5 contestants including Sreerama Chandra, Shanmukh Jaswanth, VJ Sunny, Maanas Nagulapalli and Siri Hanmanth who are currently vying for the coveted title. Along with the title and trophy, the winner will receive a 300 square yards plot from one of the sponsors of the show. The audience poll in the final week will decide the fate of the 5 finalists. The voting lines are now open and audiences can cast their votes until Friday midnight.

Well, according to the latest reports, Siri has received the least number of votes on day 1 of the finale week. On the other hand, Maanas is in the fourth position, while Sreerama Chandra stands in the third spot. Sunny has topped the list with the majority of votes, while Shanmukh has bagged the second position. Reportedly, as the duo's difference is marginal, the result might change at any given point in time and so, keep voting and rooting for your favourite contestant to see them raising the highly coveted trophy of the season in the finale episode of the show.

Here's How You Can Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

Missed Call Numbers

Siri: 8886658 201

Sunny: 8886658 202

Sreerama: 8886658 204

Shanmukh: 8886658 210

Maanas: 8886658216