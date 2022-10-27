Yashoda Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Performance As A Surrogate Is Super Impressive!

Yashoda, the upcoming action thriller film of Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ready for theatrical release. The makers of the movie released a promotional trailer that showcased Samantha as Yashoda leaving her home to face the unknown future ahead of her. She looked charming as ever in the beginning and progressed to a cold-hearted warrior towards the end of the trailer. Hari and Harish have written and directed the film which will hit the screens on November 11 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Samantha showcased various emotions in the film's trailer-as a disappointed woman with aspirations, a would-be mother, a confused helpless victim, and a fearless ninja. The actress, who has been becoming the better version of herself with each passing film has put out a great show, going by the trailer. Fans of the actress are happy with the trailer and can't wait for the film to hit the screens.

The film speaks of the crimes around surrogate mothers and the agents who exploit them for their own personal interests. The directors of the film earlier claimed that Yashoda is inspired by a few real-life incidents.

Unni Mukundan, who debuted in Telugu with Jr NTR starrer Janatha Garage, under the direction of Koratala Siva, is seen playing a key role in Yashoda as a doctor, who takes special interest in Yashoda. In the trailer, he is shown slipping a sweet treat to Yashoda while passing by her.

The set-up of the surrogate facility seems interesting according to the trailer where all the expecting surrogates were seen spending time together and discussing their childrens' luxurious future. A secret operation room, a beauty paegent, and a murder are additional elements that were introduced to the film's script to add adequate drama to make it a wholesome thriller.

The film stars Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Divya Sripada, Kalpika, Priyanka Sharma, Shatru, Madhurima, and Sampath Raj among others in key roles.

Yashoda is the production venture of Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. Manisharma composed the film's music and M Sukumar worked as the cinematographer. Senior Film Journalist Pulagam Chinnarayana wrote the film's dialogues.