Another Multi-Starrer Film For Ram Charan On Cards? RRR Star To Work With THIS Kollywood Superstar! Read On!

RRR
star
Ram
Charan
is
currently
filming
for
his
15th
film,
tentatively
referred
to
as
RC
15's
shooting
is
happening
at
a
fast
pace.
After
returning
for
a
quick
New
Zealand
schedule
where
the
entire
unit
filmed
some
songs
on
Ram
Charan
and
Kiara
Ali
Advani,
the
makers
of
the
film
are
filming
at
locations
spread
across
Hyderabad,
Visakhapatnam,
Maharashtra,
Punjab,
and
Rajahmundry.
Ram
Charan
will
be
seen
playing
a
dual
role
in
the
film.
RC
15
is
a
political
thriller,
and
the
movie's
story
is
written
by
Karthik
Subbaraj.
Dil
Raju
is
producing
the
movie
under
his
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
banner.
The
producer
is
spending
about
Rs
170
Crore
on
this
pan-India
venture
being
shot
as
a
bilingual
in
Tamil
and
Telugu.
Ram
Charan
Photo
Credit:
Internet
According
to
the
available
information,
Ram
Charan,
who
now
enjoys
a
widespread
fan
base
all
over
the
world
is
reportedly
in
talks
for
another
multi-starrer
film,
after
RRR.
Buzz
has
it
that
the
actor
might
join
hands
with
none
other
than
actor
Suriya,
for
this
project.
Although
the
rumours
are
rife,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same.
However,
fans
of
both
actors
are
excited
about
the
collaboration.
RC
15's
dialogues
were
penned
by
Sai
Madhav
Burra.
Tirru
and
R
Rathnavelu
cranked
the
camera.
S
Thaman
is
on
board
for
the
film's
background
score
and
music.
Shameer
Muhammed
is
working
as
its
editor.
On
the
other
hand,
Ram
Charan
is
also
going
to
begin
working
on
Buchi
Babu
Sana's
upcoming
film
after
Uppena.
Referred
to
as
RC
16,
this
film
is
a
production
venture
of
Vriddhi
Cinemas,
Mythri
Movie
Makers,
and
Sukumar
Writings.
The
other
details
about
the
film's
cast
and
crew
will
be
announced
soon,
as
and
when
the
shooting
commences.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 15:19 [IST]