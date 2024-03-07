Shaitaan OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn’s Film After Theatrical Run? DEETS

Shaitaan OTT Release Date Update: After the success of Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370, Bollywood is set to witness the release of another significant movie hitting theaters tomorrow (March 8). Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about Vikas Bahl's much-awaited film Shaitaan, featuring Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

SHAITAAN CAST AND STORYLINE DETAILS

Shaitaan is a highly anticipated Bollywood horror film also starring R Madhavan, and South actress Jyothika in significant roles. Ever since its trailer was unveiled, the movie has captured the attention of fans and viewers alike. As anticipation continues to mount, many fans eagerly await to watch the film in the theatres.

Produced by Devgn Films, Jio Studios, and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan centers on Angad, portrayed by Madhavan, as the formidable antagonist. Taking refuge in the home of Kabir (played by Ajay Devgn) and Neha (portrayed by Jyothika), tensions mount as Angad utilizes hypnotism to manipulate their daughter, turning her against her own family.

SHAITAAN OTT RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH AFTER THEATRICAL RUN?

Shaitaan Budget & Box Office Target: Here's How Much Ajay Devgn's Film Should Earn To Become A HIT

HanuMan OTT Release Date And Platform: Digital Premiere Of Tej Sajja's Film Delayed? Check UPDATE

Packed with thrill, emotional resonance, and intense suspense, the film promises to captivate audiences, keeping them at the edge of their seats. As Shaitaan is expected to perform well at the box office, let's talk about its OTT release.

According to the ongoing reports, Shaitaan is set to premiere on an OTT giant around two months after its theatrical run ends. Reportedly, it's going to premiere digitally on Netflix as the OTT giant is the film's streaming partner. Yes, you read that right! However, an official confirmation regarding the platform and the film's digital release date is still awaited.

SHAITAAN BOX OFFICE DAY 1 PREDICTION

The movie featuring Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan has kicked off its box office journey on a positive note. Initial reports reveal that Shaitaan had raked in around 2.05 crores in gross earnings from advance bookings on its opening day, with expectations of an opening ranging between Rs 7-10 crore.

According to NDTV India, Shaitaan is believed to be a moderately budgeted venture, reportedly produced within an estimated budget of Rs 60 crore to Rs 65 crore.

Are you excited about the release of Shaitaan? Share your views in the comments section below.