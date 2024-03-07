Shaitaan OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn’s Film After Theatrical Run? DEETS

Shaitaan
OTT
Release
Date
Update:
After
the
success
of
Shahid
Kapoor-Kriti
Sanon's
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
and
Yami
Gautam-starrer
Article
370,
Bollywood
is
set
to
witness
the
release
of
another
significant
movie
hitting
theaters
tomorrow
(March
8).
Yes,
you
guessed
it
right!
We're
talking
about
Vikas
Bahl's
much-awaited
film
Shaitaan,
featuring
Bollywood
superstar
Ajay
Devgn
in
the
lead
role.
SHAITAAN
CAST
AND
STORYLINE
DETAILS
Shaitaan
is
a
highly
anticipated
Bollywood
horror
film
also
starring
R
Madhavan,
and
South
actress
Jyothika
in
significant
roles.
Ever
since
its
trailer
was
unveiled,
the
movie
has
captured
the
attention
of
fans
and
viewers
alike.
As
anticipation
continues
to
mount,
many
fans
eagerly
await
to
watch
the
film
in
the
theatres.
Produced
by
Devgn
Films,
Jio
Studios,
and
Panorama
Studios,
Shaitaan
centers
on
Angad,
portrayed
by
Madhavan,
as
the
formidable
antagonist.
Taking
refuge
in
the
home
of
Kabir
(played
by
Ajay
Devgn)
and
Neha
(portrayed
by
Jyothika),
tensions
mount
as
Angad
utilizes
hypnotism
to
manipulate
their
daughter,
turning
her
against
her
own
family.
SHAITAAN
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
PLATFORM:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH
AFTER
THEATRICAL
RUN?
Packed
with
thrill,
emotional
resonance,
and
intense
suspense,
the
film
promises
to
captivate
audiences,
keeping
them
at
the
edge
of
their
seats.
As
Shaitaan
is
expected
to
perform
well
at
the
box
office,
let's
talk
about
its
OTT
release.
According
to
the
ongoing
reports,
Shaitaan
is
set
to
premiere
on
an
OTT
giant
around
two
months
after
its
theatrical
run
ends.
Reportedly,
it's
going
to
premiere
digitally
on
Netflix
as
the
OTT
giant
is
the
film's
streaming
partner.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
platform
and
the
film's
digital
release
date
is
still
awaited.
SHAITAAN
BOX
OFFICE
DAY
1
PREDICTION
The
movie
featuring
Ajay
Devgn
and
R.
Madhavan
has
kicked
off
its
box
office
journey
on
a
positive
note.
Initial
reports
reveal
that
Shaitaan
had
raked
in
around
2.05
crores
in
gross
earnings
from
advance
bookings
on
its
opening
day,
with
expectations
of
an
opening
ranging
between
Rs
7-10
crore.
According
to
NDTV
India,
Shaitaan
is
believed
to
be
a
moderately
budgeted
venture,
reportedly
produced
within
an
estimated
budget
of
Rs
60
crore
to
Rs
65
crore.
Are
you
excited
about
the
release
of
Shaitaan?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.