Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Makers Of ‘Devara: Part 1’ Unveil A New Poster On The Actor’s Birthday

Hailed
as
one
of
the
grandest
pan-nation
releases
of
the
year,
the
highly
anticipated
epic
saga
'Devara:
Part
1'
starring
Man
of
Masses
NTR
Jr
in
the
lead
has
audiences
eagerly
awaiting
the
film's
release.
Amidst
such
major
fanfare,
the
film's
pivotal
cast
member,
Janhvi
Kapoor,
celebrates
her
birthday
today
and
is
being
showered
with
an
outpour
of
love
from
well-wishers
and
netizens
globally.
Marking
the
special
occasion
today,
the
makers
of
'Devara:
Part
1'
took
to
social
media
to
wish
the
actress
and
unveiled
a
new
poster
featuring
her
in
the
character
of
'Thangam'.
The
makers
wrote,
"Wishing
our
beloved
Thangam,
#JanhviKapoor
a
happy
and
joyous
birthday!!
✨
#Devara
🌊
"
Looking
ethereal
in
a
saree
and
standing
gracefully
beside
a
tree,
Janhvi
Kapoor
is
seen
in
her
character
of
'Thangam'
in
the
latest
poster.
The
same
has
opened
to
stellar
responses
on
social
media,
receiving
immense
love
and
appreciation.
Reacting
to
the
same,
Janhvi
Kapoor
shared
it
on
her
social
media
handle
and
wrote,
"Can't
wait
to
be
back
on
set
❤️"
Sweet
much.
Here's
wishing
Janhvi
Kapoor
a
lovely
birthday!
Directed
by
Koratala
Siva,
'Devara'
will
unfold
in
two
parts,
with
the
initial
chapter
hitting
theatres
on
October
10,
2024,
coinciding
with
the
Dussehra
weekend.
The
magnum
opus
is
produced
by
Yuvasudha
Arts
and
NTR
Arts,
and
presented
by
Nandamuri
Kalyan
Ram.
The
film's
music
is
orchestrated
by
Anirudh
Ravichander,
and
the
cinematography
is
handled
by
R
Rathnavelu.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 12:58 [IST]