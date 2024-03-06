Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas & Disha Patani To Shoot A Special Song In Italy; Here's What We Know

Set
to
take
the
big
screen
by
storm,
acclaimed
filmmaker
Nag
Ashwin's
upcoming
sci-fi
epic
'Kalki
2898
AD'
featuring
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Kamal
Haasan,
Prabhas,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
Disha
Patani
has
kept
audiences
intrigued
ever
since
its
announcement.
While
major
portions
of
the
film
have
already
been
shot,
the
film's
lead
star
Prabhas,
along
with
co-star
Disha
Patani,
director
Nag
Ashwin,
and
producer
Priyanka
Dutt,
recently
travelled
to
Italy
to
shoot
a
song
for
the
film.
Interestingly,
the
song
was
filmed
at
the
majestic
Royal
Palace
of
Caserta
in
Caserta,
Italy.
With
its
picturesque
gardens,
pools,
fountains
and
cascades,
this
dreamy
and
historic
location
offered
a
breathtaking
setting
for
the
song,
offering
audiences
a
unique
cinematic
experience.
Announcing
the
same
on
social
media,
Team
'Kalki
2898
AD'
shared
a
picture
of
Prabhas
and
Disha
Patani
with
the
entire
crew
and
makers
saying,
"Italy
lo
aata
paata
🕺💃"
Directed
by
Nag
Ashwin
and
bankrolled
by
Vyjayanthi
Movies,
'Kalki
2898
AD'
is
a
multilingual
film,
a
mythology-inspired
sci-fi
spectacle
set
in
the
future.
The
film
is
set
to
hit
the
screens
pan-India
on
May
9,
2024.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 18:40 [IST]