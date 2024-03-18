Prabhas Vs Allu Arjun: Will Kalki 2898 AD Clash With Pushpa The Rule At The BO This Summer? Details HERE

Allu
Arjun
Vs
Prabhas
At
The
Box
Office
This
Summer?
Prabhas
is
a
pan-India
hero
with
a
global
image
and
Allu
Arjun,
the
first
Telugu
National
Award
winner
known
as
the
style
icon.
Both
of
them
are
also
good
friends
off-screen
and
share
a
bond
that
makes
the
actors'
fans
more
than
happy.
Their
upcoming
films
are
some
of
the
highest-budget
projects
featuring
the
renowned
and
the
best
of
the
actors.
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa
2
aka
Pushpa
The
Rule
written
and
directed
by
Sukumar
Bandreddi
is
one
of
the
highly
awaited
films
and
Kalki
2898
AD
of
Prabhas
with
an
ensemble
cast
is
India's
first-ever
science
fiction
movie
being
helmed
on
a
budget
of
Rs
600
Crore.
Both
these
films
are
Tollywood's
powerful
projects
and
pride.
Will
Puspha
2
&
Kalki
2898
AD
Clash
At
The
Box
Office?
Kalki
2898
AD
was
supposed
to
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
May
9,
one
of
the
special
and
sentimental
days
for
the
filmmakers.
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa
2,
the
hyped
sequel's
release
date
was
announced
as
August
15,
for
the
Independence
Day
weekend.
However,
both
these
films
are
now
taking
more
time
than
expected,
delaying
the
theatrical
release.
The
postponement
of
these
films
might
lead
to
a
clash
between
Pushpa
2
and
Kalki
2898
AD
at
the
box
office,
opine
the
fans
and
Tollywood
insiders.
Kalki
2898
AD
Cast
The
epic
mythological
sci-fi
film
boasts
an
ensemble
cast
including
Prabhas,
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
and
Deepika
Padukone.
Disha
Patani,
Rajendra
Prasad,
Pasupathy,
Saswata
Chatterjee,
and
Anna
Ben
are
a
few
other
actors
in
the
epic
thriller.
Kalki
2898
AD
Crew
The
movie
is
being
helmed
by
Nag
Ashwin.
Vyjayanthi
Movies
banner
is
bankrolling
the
film
on
a
massive
budget
of
Rs
600
Crore.
Djordje
Stojilijkovic
is
cranking
the
camera
for
this
science
fiction
action
thriller.
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Santhosh
Narayanan
is
the
film's
music
composer.
Pushpa
2
Cast
The
sequel
features
Fahadh
Faasil,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
Sunil,
Ajay,
Rao
Ramesh,
etc
reprising
their
roles.
In
addition,
there
is
a
rumour
that
Vijay
Sethupathi
is
also
part
of
the
film's
majestic
cast.
Pushpa
2
Crew
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
film's
soundtrack
and
background
music,
while
Miroslaw
Kuba
Brozek
handled
the
cinematography,
and
Ruben
Serve
and
Karthika
Srinivas
oversaw
the
editing.
While
Ram
Laxman,
Peter
Hein,
and
Dragon
Prakash
directed
the
principal
fight
scene
in
the
movie,
Chandra
Bose
wrote
the
lyrics.