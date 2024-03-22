Kalki 2898 AD Shooting Completed: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone & Kamal Hassan-Starrer's New Release Date Buzz

Photo Credit:

Kalki 2898 AD Shooting Wrapped & New Release Date Buzz: Prabhas, the pan-India star is currently juggling between the sets of his two upcoming films which include the most prestigious production titled 'KALKI 2898 AD,' under the direction of Nag Ashwin. Starring an ensemble cast like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani among others, the movie Kalki 2898 AD is in the news for its exciting back-to-back updates.

According to the latest updates available about Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, the film's talkie part and songs, the entire shooting has been wrapped up. Recently, the team returned from Italy where they shot. The movie's post-production works have also begun long ago and have been running simultaneously. However, with a little bit of VFX, RR, score, and other technical aspects are still underway.

Kalki 2898 AD movie is also said to make a whopping amount, about Rs 500 Crore from its pre-release and theatrical business by trading its satellite, digital, music, theatrical distribution, and dubbing rights. The movie's budget is Rs 600 Crore.

Kalki 2898 AD To Release In July?

Prabhas' film, which was supposed to hit the screens worldwide on May 9 was postponed due to the post-production works and now, the makers are reportedly planning to announce a date in July for the theatrical release. An official announcement is, however, pending. Check out the tweet below.

#Kalki Movie Shoot almost wrapped up.



Post-production Going on Jet Speed 🎬



Team planning To Release Movie in July 2024



Follow @MovieThreat For Exclusive Updates#Kalki2898AD pic.twitter.com/9ay4BtLGTd — Movie Threat (@MovieThreat) March 22, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD Cast

The epic mythological sci-fi film boasts of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani among others playing crucial roles. Pasupathy and Saswata Chatterjee are also part of the movie cast.

The movie is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies banner is bankrolling the film on a massive budget of Rs 600 Crore. Djordje Stojilijkovic is cranking the camera for this science fiction action thriller. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as the film's editor. Santhosh Narayanan is the film's music composer.