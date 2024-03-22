Kalki 2898 AD Shooting Completed: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone & Kamal Hassan-Starrer's New Release Date Buzz

Kalki
2898
AD
Shooting
Wrapped
&
New
Release
Date
Buzz:
Prabhas,
the
pan-India
star
is
currently
juggling
between
the
sets
of
his
two
upcoming
films
which
include
the
most
prestigious
production
titled
'KALKI
2898
AD,'
under
the
direction
of
Nag
Ashwin.
Starring
an
ensemble
cast
like
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others,
the
movie
Kalki
2898
AD
is
in
the
news
for
its
exciting
back-to-back
updates.
According
to
the
latest
updates
available
about
Prabhas'
Kalki
2898
AD,
the
film's
talkie
part
and
songs,
the
entire
shooting
has
been
wrapped
up.
Recently,
the
team
returned
from
Italy
where
they
shot.
The
movie's
post-production
works
have
also
begun
long
ago
and
have
been
running
simultaneously.
However,
with
a
little
bit
of
VFX,
RR,
score,
and
other
technical
aspects
are
still
underway.
Kalki
2898
AD
movie
is
also
said
to
make
a
whopping
amount,
about
Rs
500
Crore
from
its
pre-release
and
theatrical
business
by
trading
its
satellite,
digital,
music,
theatrical
distribution,
and
dubbing
rights.
The
movie's
budget
is
Rs
600
Crore.
Kalki
2898
AD
To
Release
In
July?
Prabhas'
film,
which
was
supposed
to
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
May
9
was
postponed
due
to
the
post-production
works
and
now,
the
makers
are
reportedly
planning
to
announce
a
date
in
July
for
the
theatrical
release.
An
official
announcement
is,
however,
pending.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
Kalki
2898
AD
Cast
The
epic
mythological
sci-fi
film
boasts
of
Prabhas,
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others
playing
crucial
roles.
Pasupathy
and
Saswata
Chatterjee
are
also
part
of
the
movie
cast.
The
movie
is
being
helmed
by
Nag
Ashwin.
Vyjayanthi
Movies
banner
is
bankrolling
the
film
on
a
massive
budget
of
Rs
600
Crore.
Djordje
Stojilijkovic
is
cranking
the
camera
for
this
science
fiction
action
thriller.
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Santhosh
Narayanan
is
the
film's
music
composer.