Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Creates Buzz with Stellar Cast and Potential Record OTT Deal

Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin's new film, Project K, also known as Kalki 2898 AD, is making waves even before its release. This science fiction movie is attracting attention worldwide. With stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone leading the cast, the excitement around the film is immense. It's reported that the movie has secured a huge deal for its OTT rights, indicating its potential success.

The production of Kalki involves advanced technology and VFX, contributing to its high expectations. The budget for the film is substantial, with around Rs 150 crore spent on production and an additional Rs 125 crore on VFX alone. The total cost is expected to exceed Rs 500 crore. Although initially set for a May 9th release, it's been delayed due to national elections among other reasons, with a new release date anticipated after June or during Dussehra.

Despite the postponement, Kalki is generating significant business interest. It will be released in multiple languages worldwide, and its OTT and digital rights are highly sought after. A leading company has offered Rs 200 crore for these rights, though the deal is still under negotiation. If secured, this would set a new record for the highest OTT rights deal in India, boosting Prabhas' market value and potentially outperforming Bollywood stars.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar are all vying for the film's OTT rights. If the deal surpasses Rs 200 crore, it will exceed the budgets of many Bollywood star hero films. This amount is double the budget of the recent hit Animal, which grossed Rs 900 crore. Kalki 2898 AD is poised to break new records in film business, showcasing its anticipated success and wide appeal.