Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Creates Buzz with Stellar Cast and Potential Record OTT Deal

Prabhas
and
director
Nag
Ashwin's
new
film,
Project
K,
also
known
as
Kalki
2898
AD,
is
making
waves
even
before
its
release.
This
science
fiction
movie
is
attracting
attention
worldwide.
With
stars
like
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Kamal
Haasan,
and
Deepika
Padukone
leading
the
cast,
the
excitement
around
the
film
is
immense.
It's
reported
that
the
movie
has
secured
a
huge
deal
for
its
OTT
rights,
indicating
its
potential
success.
The
production
of
Kalki
involves
advanced
technology
and
VFX,
contributing
to
its
high
expectations.
The
budget
for
the
film
is
substantial,
with
around
Rs
150
crore
spent
on
production
and
an
additional
Rs
125
crore
on
VFX
alone.
The
total
cost
is
expected
to
exceed
Rs
500
crore.
Although
initially
set
for
a
May
9th
release,
it's
been
delayed
due
to
national
elections
among
other
reasons,
with
a
new
release
date
anticipated
after
June
or
during
Dussehra.
Despite
the
postponement,
Kalki
is
generating
significant
business
interest.
It
will
be
released
in
multiple
languages
worldwide,
and
its
OTT
and
digital
rights
are
highly
sought
after.
A
leading
company
has
offered
Rs
200
crore
for
these
rights,
though
the
deal
is
still
under
negotiation.
If
secured,
this
would
set
a
new
record
for
the
highest
OTT
rights
deal
in
India,
boosting
Prabhas'
market
value
and
potentially
outperforming
Bollywood
stars.
Netflix,
Amazon
Prime
Video,
and
Disney+Hotstar
are
all
vying
for
the
film's
OTT
rights.
If
the
deal
surpasses
Rs
200
crore,
it
will
exceed
the
budgets
of
many
Bollywood
star
hero
films.
This
amount
is
double
the
budget
of
the
recent
hit
Animal,
which
grossed
Rs
900
crore.
Kalki
2898
AD
is
poised
to
break
new
records
in
film
business,
showcasing
its
anticipated
success
and
wide
appeal.