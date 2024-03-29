Tillu Square Expected OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Hit Film To Stream From...

Tillu
Square
Expected
OTT
Release
Date
&
Streaming
Platform:
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
latest
crime-comedy
drama
titled
Tillu
Square,
a
sequel
to
the
successful
2022
film
DJ
Tillu,
opened
to
fantastic
response
at
the
box
office
on
March
29
worldwide.
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
directed
by
Mallik
Ram,
the
sequel
stars
Anupama
Parameswaran
in
the
character
of
Lilly,
a
new
face
to
her
acting
portfolio.
Tillu
Square
is
raving
positive
reviews
all
over
from
the
overseas
and
in
the
home
country
for
the
epic
comedy
one-liners
that
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
could
only
pull
off.
The
movie
is
going
to
enjoy
a
free
theatrical
run
with
no
competition
and
the
opening
weekend
looks
really
bright.
Tillu
Square
OTT
Rights
When
DJ
Tillu
was
originally
released
theatrically,
the
response
from
the
public
and
critics
was
decent.
However,
when
Aha
Video
bought
the
film's
digital
streaming
rights
and
released
it
on
OTT,
the
movie
emerged
as
a
bigger
hit
and
attained
cult
status.
Owing
to
the
popularity
and
craze
for
DJ
Tillu
and
now
its
sequel
titled
Tillu
Square,
the
digital
streaming
rights
of
the
much-awaited
sequel
starring
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
Anupama
Parameswaran
are
finally
secured
by
the
OTT
giant
Netflix
India.
The
streaming
paltform
shelled
out
a
whopping
Rs
35
Crore
to
secure
the
rights,
which
is
the
highest-ever
for
the
actor
so
far.
Taking
into
account
the
success
talk
spreading
for
Tillu
Square,
the
movie
will
only
hit
the
OTT
platform
in
the
first
or
second
week
of
May
or
whenever
the
official
streaming
date
is
announced.
On
the
other
hand,
the
Star
Maa
channel
bagged
the
satellite
rights
of
the
movie.
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.
Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2024, 16:23 [IST]