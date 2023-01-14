Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Twitter Review: Take A Look At The Tweets That Help You Decide Book Your Tickets
Written
and
directed
by
Anil
Kumar
Aalla,
Kalyanam
Kamaneeyam
is
a
coming
of
age
romantic
comedy
that
made
waves
among
the
two
star-studded
movies
for
Sankranthi.
The
movie,
which
stars
youngster
Santosh
Shoban
in
the
protagonist's
role
hit
the
screens
on
January
14,
on
the
occasion
of
the
festival.
The
movie
stars
Kollywood
actress
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
in
the
female
lead's
character.
The
movie
charts
the
journey
of
an
unemployed
youngster
who
falls
in
love
and
gets
married
to
a
passionate
and
career-oriented
woman.
As
time
goes
by,
the
hero
is
tormented
by
his
woes
that
led
him
to
take
up
a
job.
Then
brews
trouble
in
his
paradise.
He
falls
out
with
his
wife
and
his
parents.
What
he
does
to
win
his
wife
and
life
back
is
all
about
Kalyanam
Kamaneeyam.
A
few
enthusiasts
who
couldn't
wait
but
see
the
first
day
first
show
of
every
latest
release
have
shared
their
opinion
on
Kalyanam
Kamaneeyam
through
their
social
media
handles
on
the
internet.
Take
a
look
at
a
few
such
tweets
here:
The
movie
stars
Devi
Prasad,
Kedar
Shankar,
Pavitra
Lokesh,
Satyam
Rajesh,
and
Saptagiri
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
rendered
by
Karthik
Gattamaneni
and
edited
by
Satya
G.
Sravan
Bharadwaj
composed
the
entire
soundtrack
of
the
film.
The
movie
is
bankrolled
by
Prabhas'
production
house,
UV
Concepts.
Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 8:31 [IST]