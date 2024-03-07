Gaami First Review: I Walked Out With A Heavy Heart After Watching The Film, Says Vishwak Sen

Photo Credit:

Gaami First Review: Gaami is the latest adventure drama film, an experimental one by actor-writer-director Vishwak Sen. The movie written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita is finally ready for the grand theatrical release on March 8.

The movie stars Chandini Chowdary in the female lead role, making it her second main feature film after Suhas' Colour Photo movie. The movie's theatrical release was delayed for various reasons and it is finally going to enthrall the moviegoers. The theatrical trailer of Gaami, which was dropped by the filmmakers recently, is gaining decent momentum.

Gaami Synopsis

The movie is about the adventurous quest of an orphan Shankar, an Aghora, who sets out in search of Maali leaves, a cure for a disorder. It is available on the earth once in 36 years and it is his only chance to transform his life. He then starts his journey to the Dronagiri mountain in the Himalayas.

Gaami First Review

Gaami is a film that is very close to my heart. I worked hard and it is a special one for various reasons. We shot for about three years to complete the movie Gaami. I walked out with a very heavy heart after watching the movie, said Vishwak Sen.

Gaami Cast

The movie stars Vishwak Sen in the role of the protagonist Shankar. Chandini Chowdary played Jahnavi in the movie while Abhinaya will be seen as Durga. In addition, there are several actors like Harika Pedda, Dayanand Reddy, Mohammad Samad, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parakh, Sridhar, John Kottoly, Sharath Kumar, Rajnish, Aumkar Katamaraji, Venkat, and Unnikrishnan among others in key roles.

Gaami Crew

Written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, Gaami is produced by Karthik Sabareesh and Swetha Moravaneni under the Karthik Kult Kreations, V Celluloid, VR Global Media, and Clown Pictures banners. Vishwanath Reddy Chemlumalla and Rampy Nandigam worked as its cinematographers. Raghavendra Thirun worked as the film's editor. Sweekar Agasthi and Naresh Kumaran composed the film's songs while Naresh Kumaran composed the entire background score.