Gaami First Review: I Walked Out With A Heavy Heart After Watching The Film, Says Vishwak Sen

Gaami
First
Review:
Gaami
is
the
latest
adventure
drama
film,
an
experimental
one
by
actor-writer-director
Vishwak
Sen.
The
movie
written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita
is
finally
ready
for
the
grand
theatrical
release
on
March
8.
The
movie
stars
Chandini
Chowdary
in
the
female
lead
role,
making
it
her
second
main
feature
film
after
Suhas'
Colour
Photo
movie.
The
movie's
theatrical
release
was
delayed
for
various
reasons
and
it
is
finally
going
to
enthrall
the
moviegoers.
The
theatrical
trailer
of
Gaami,
which
was
dropped
by
the
filmmakers
recently,
is
gaining
decent
momentum.
Gaami
Synopsis
The
movie
is
about
the
adventurous
quest
of
an
orphan
Shankar,
an
Aghora,
who
sets
out
in
search
of
Maali
leaves,
a
cure
for
a
disorder.
It
is
available
on
the
earth
once
in
36
years
and
it
is
his
only
chance
to
transform
his
life.
He
then
starts
his
journey
to
the
Dronagiri
mountain
in
the
Himalayas.
Gaami
First
Review
Gaami
is
a
film
that
is
very
close
to
my
heart.
I
worked
hard
and
it
is
a
special
one
for
various
reasons.
We
shot
for
about
three
years
to
complete
the
movie
Gaami.
I
walked
out
with
a
very
heavy
heart
after
watching
the
movie,
said
Vishwak
Sen.
Gaami
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishwak
Sen
in
the
role
of
the
protagonist
Shankar.
Chandini
Chowdary
played
Jahnavi
in
the
movie
while
Abhinaya
will
be
seen
as
Durga.
In
addition,
there
are
several
actors
like
Harika
Pedda,
Dayanand
Reddy,
Mohammad
Samad,
Shanti
Rao,
Mayank
Parakh,
Sridhar,
John
Kottoly,
Sharath
Kumar,
Rajnish,
Aumkar
Katamaraji,
Venkat,
and
Unnikrishnan
among
others
in
key
roles.
Gaami
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita,
Gaami
is
produced
by
Karthik
Sabareesh
and
Swetha
Moravaneni
under
the
Karthik
Kult
Kreations,
V
Celluloid,
VR
Global
Media,
and
Clown
Pictures
banners.
Vishwanath
Reddy
Chemlumalla
and
Rampy
Nandigam
worked
as
its
cinematographers.
Raghavendra
Thirun
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Sweekar
Agasthi
and
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
film's
songs
while
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
entire
background
score.