Gaami Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Vishwak Sen's Adventure Drama Continues To Engage Viewers

Gaami
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
Gaami
is
the
latest
adventure
drama
film,
an
experimental
one
in
which
actor-writer-director
Vishwak
Sen
played
the
lead
role.
The
movie
written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita
had
a
grand
theatrical
release
on
March
8
to
mostly
positive
reviews.
Gaami
Synopsis
The
movie
is
about
the
adventurous
quest
of
an
orphan
Shankar,
an
Aghora,
who
sets
out
in
search
of
Maali
leaves,
a
cure
for
a
disorder.
It
is
available
on
the
earth
once
in
36
years
and
it
is
his
only
chance
to
transform
his
life.
He
then
starts
his
journey
to
the
Dronagiri
mountain
in
the
Himalayas.
Gaami
became
the
highest
opening
day
movie
for
Vishwak
Sen's
career
so
far
and
the
movie
is
getting
a
thumping
response
at
the
box
office,
theatrically.
As
per
the
moviemakers,
Vidyadhar
Kagita's
directorial
has
earned
about
Rs
11
Crore
from
all
over
the
world
on
the
first
day.
Not
only
that
but
the
movie
also
went
on
to
achieve
the
break-even
target
within
just
three-four
days
in
all
the
regions.
Gaami
entered
the
profit-making
zone.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
the
Gaami
movie
from
India,
below.
Day
1:
Rs
4
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
2.25
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
0.78
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
0.08
Crore
(may
earn)
Total
5
Days
Collection:
Rs
10.11
Crore
(Approximately)
Gaami
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishwak
Sen
in
the
role
of
the
protagonist
Shankar.
Chandini
Chowdary
played
Jahnavi
in
the
movie
while
Abhinaya
will
be
seen
as
Durga.
In
addition,
there
are
several
actors
like
Harika
Pedda,
Dayanand
Reddy,
Mohammad
Samad,
Shanti
Rao,
Mayank
Parakh,
Sridhar,
John
Kottoly,
Sharath
Kumar,
Rajnish,
Aumkar
Katamaraji,
Venkat,
and
Unnikrishnan
among
others
in
key
roles.
Gaami
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita,
Gaami
is
produced
by
Karthik
Sabareesh
and
Swetha
Moravaneni
under
the
Karthik
Kult
Kreations,
V
Celluloid,
VR
Global
Media,
and
Clown
Pictures
banners.
Vishwanath
Reddy
Chemlumalla
and
Rampy
Nandigam
worked
as
cinematographers.
Raghavendra
Thirun
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Sweekar
Agasthi
and
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
film's
songs
while
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
entire
background
score.