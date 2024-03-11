Gaami Box Office Collection Worldwide: Vishwak Sen's Adventure Thriller Achieves Break-Even & Enters Profits

Gaami
Box
Office
Worldwide:
Gaami
is
the
latest
adventure
drama
film,
an
experimental
film
in
which
actor-writer-director
Vishwak
Sen
played
the
protagonist
role.
The
movie
written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita
hit
the
screens
to
massive
expectations
on
March
8.
Actress
Chandini
Chowdary
and
Abhinaya
played
two
important
female
leads
in
this
movie
which
talks
of
a
rare
disorder
that
prevents
the
protagonist
from
experiencing
human
touch.
Gaami
was
shot
for
over
six
years
and
Vishwak
Sen
did
not
take
any
remuneration
to
play
this
challenging
role
in
his
entire
career
so
far.
The
dedication
and
conviction
of
the
team
paid
off,
going
by
the
applause
the
film
has
been
earning.
Gaami
Synopsis
The
movie
is
about
the
adventurous
quest
of
an
orphan
Shankar,
an
Aghora,
who
sets
out
in
search
of
Maali
leaves,
a
cure
for
a
disorder.
It
is
available
on
the
earth
once
in
36
years
and
it
is
his
only
chance
to
transform
his
life.
He
then
starts
his
journey
to
the
Dronagiri
mountain
in
the
Himalayas.
Gaami
Box
Office
Worldwide
Collection
The
movie
which
was
released
to
a
positive
buzz
on
March
8
has
been
getting
decent
reviews
and
appreciations
are
pouring
in
for
the
entire
cast
and
crew.
The
movie
has
reportedly
achieved
the
break-even
target
and
entered
the
profit-making
zone
in
all
regions,
worldwide.
Gaami
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishwak
Sen
in
the
role
of
the
protagonist
Shankar.
Chandini
Chowdary
played
Jahnavi
in
the
movie
while
Abhinaya
will
be
seen
as
Durga.
In
addition,
there
are
several
actors
like
Harika
Pedda,
Dayanand
Reddy,
Mohammad
Samad,
Shanti
Rao,
Mayank
Parakh,
Sridhar,
John
Kottoly,
Sharath
Kumar,
Rajnish,
Aumkar
Katamaraji,
Venkat,
and
Unnikrishnan
among
others
in
key
roles.
Gaami
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita,
Gaami
was
produced
by
Karthik
Sabareesh
and
Swetha
Moravaneni
under
the
Karthik
Kult
Kreations,
V
Celluloid,
VR
Global
Media,
and
Clown
Pictures
banners.
Vishwanath
Reddy
Chemlumalla
and
Rampy
Nandigam
worked
as
cinematographers.
Raghavendra
Thirun
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Sweekar
Agasthi
and
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
film's
songs
while
Naresh
Kumaran
alone
composed
the
entire
background
score.