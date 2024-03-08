Gaami Overseas Review Ratings: Vishwak Sen's Adventure Drama Makes A Strong Debut; NRIs Have To Say THIS...

Gaami
is
Vishwak
Sen's
latest
adventure
drama
that
follows
the
life
of
an
orphaned
man
named
Shakar,
who
grows
up
as
an
Aghora.
The
movie
written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita
finally
opened
on
the
big
silver
screen
on
March
8,
worldwide.
In
Gaami,
Vishwak
Sen
will
be
seen
in
one
of
his
career's
most
challenging
and
unique
roles
so
far.
He
was
paired
with
Chandini
Chowdary
and
Abhinaya.
Gaami
Synopsis
The
movie
is
about
the
adventurous
quest
of
an
orphan
Shankar,
an
Aghora,
who
sets
out
in
search
of
Maali
leaves,
a
cure
for
a
disorder.
It
is
available
on
the
earth
once
in
36
years
and
it
is
his
only
chance
to
transform
his
life.
He
then
starts
his
journey
to
the
Dronagiri
mountain
in
the
Himalayas.
3
Gaami
Overseas
Review
The
movie
premiered
all
over
the
USA
in
select
theatres
a
bit
earlier
than
in
India.
At
5
AM
IST,
the
movie
hit
the
screens
overseas,
making
the
excited
fans
back
home
a
bit
anxious
about
the
movie's
talk.
Moviegoers
who
are
eager
to
watch
Gaami
on
a
first-day
basis
have
shared
their
experience
through
their
social
media
handles.
Check
out
some
tweets
from
the
NRIs
and
what
they
have
to
say
about
Gaami,
below.
Gaami
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishwak
Sen
in
the
role
of
the
protagonist
Shankar.
Chandini
Chowdary
played
Jahnavi
in
the
movie
while
Abhinaya
will
be
seen
as
Durga.
In
addition,
there
are
several
actors
like
Harika
Pedda,
Dayanand
Reddy,
Mohammad
Samad,
Shanti
Rao,
Mayank
Parakh,
Sridhar,
John
Kottoly,
Sharath
Kumar,
Rajnish,
Aumkar
Katamaraji,
Venkat,
and
Unnikrishnan
among
others
in
key
roles.
Gaami
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita,
Gaami
is
produced
by
Karthik
Sabareesh
and
Swetha
Moravaneni
under
the
Karthik
Kult
Kreations,
V
Celluloid,
VR
Global
Media,
and
Clown
Pictures
banners.
Vishwanath
Reddy
Chemlumalla
and
Rampy
Nandigam
worked
as
cinematographers.
Raghavendra
Thirun
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Sweekar
Agasthi
and
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
film's
songs
while
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
entire
background
score.