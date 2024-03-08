Gaami Overseas Review Ratings: Vishwak Sen's Adventure Drama Makes A Strong Debut; NRIs Have To Say THIS...

Photo Credit:

Gaami is Vishwak Sen's latest adventure drama that follows the life of an orphaned man named Shakar, who grows up as an Aghora. The movie written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita finally opened on the big silver screen on March 8, worldwide.

In Gaami, Vishwak Sen will be seen in one of his career's most challenging and unique roles so far. He was paired with Chandini Chowdary and Abhinaya.

Gaami Synopsis

The movie is about the adventurous quest of an orphan Shankar, an Aghora, who sets out in search of Maali leaves, a cure for a disorder. It is available on the earth once in 36 years and it is his only chance to transform his life. He then starts his journey to the Dronagiri mountain in the Himalayas.

Photo Credit:

Gaami Overseas Review

The movie premiered all over the USA in select theatres a bit earlier than in India. At 5 AM IST, the movie hit the screens overseas, making the excited fans back home a bit anxious about the movie's talk. Moviegoers who are eager to watch Gaami on a first-day basis have shared their experience through their social media handles. Check out some tweets from the NRIs and what they have to say about Gaami, below.

Gaami Cast

The movie stars Vishwak Sen in the role of the protagonist Shankar. Chandini Chowdary played Jahnavi in the movie while Abhinaya will be seen as Durga. In addition, there are several actors like Harika Pedda, Dayanand Reddy, Mohammad Samad, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parakh, Sridhar, John Kottoly, Sharath Kumar, Rajnish, Aumkar Katamaraji, Venkat, and Unnikrishnan among others in key roles.

Gaami Crew

Written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, Gaami is produced by Karthik Sabareesh and Swetha Moravaneni under the Karthik Kult Kreations, V Celluloid, VR Global Media, and Clown Pictures banners. Vishwanath Reddy Chemlumalla and Rampy Nandigam worked as cinematographers. Raghavendra Thirun worked as the film's editor. Sweekar Agasthi and Naresh Kumaran composed the film's songs while Naresh Kumaran composed the entire background score.

Visual Wonder

Highly intriguing

Spectacular Music



Anna em kotti teesaru anna #Gaami



Pakka National Award Fix aipondi Team. @VishwakSenActor Next level undi movie. Hatsoff to the Director #Vidyadhar



Music aithe ammooo 🥵🥵#GaamiReview #LondonPremiereShow pic.twitter.com/cCSs8YndeC — Joker Reviews🇬🇧 (@IdiTeluguCinema) March 7, 2024

Chi niyamma #GaamiReview Em torture ra babu 😭😭



Worst editing🤦



Slow Narration🐌



3 Parllel stories Connect lekunda end lo oka 5 mnts ki reveal cheydam. High ostundi anukne tym ki Nko story loki velipotav 😭



dissapoint chesav @VishwakSenActor guru 🤧 #GaamiReview ⭐⭐🥲 https://t.co/GgxZ9qDHjy pic.twitter.com/xmlQgKVGtT — పల్నాడు దేవర🔥 (@_palnaduTiger_) March 7, 2024