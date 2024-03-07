Gaami Theatrical Business Worldwide: Vishwak Sen's Adventure Drama To Hit Screens; Break-Even Target Is...

Gaami,
the
latest
adventure
drama
starring
Vishwal
Sen
and
Chandini
Chowdary
in
the
lead
roles,
is
ready
to
open
on
the
big
screens
from
March
8.
Written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita,
Gaami's
trailer
has
amplified
the
expectations
for
this
movie.
After
the
trailer
was
dropped,
Tollywood
moviegoers
and
fans
of
Vishwak
Sen
were
left
sound-less
for
a
minute,
given
the
quality
the
movie
unit
pulled
off,
for
a
film
like
Gaami,
within
a
shoestring
budget.
The
visuals,
music,
and
colour
theme
of
this
film
which
reminds
us
of
Leonardo
DiCaprio's
Oscar
Award-winning
film
titled
The
Revenant,
are
getting
several
positive
reviews.
Gaami
Synopsis
The
movie
is
about
the
adventurous
quest
of
an
orphan
Shankar,
an
Aghora,
who
sets
out
in
search
of
Maali
leaves,
a
cure
for
a
disorder.
It
is
available
on
the
earth
once
in
36
years
and
it
is
his
only
chance
to
transform
his
life.
He
then
starts
his
journey
to
the
Dronagiri
mountain
in
the
Himalayas.
Gaami
Pre-Release
Business
Worldwide
Nizam:
Rs
3.50
Crore
Ceeded:
Rs
1.2
Crore
Andhra:
Rs
3.50
Crore
AP
&
TG:
Rs
8.20
Crore
KA+ROI+OS:
Rs
2
Crore
Total
Worldwide
Business
(Valued):
Rs
10.2
Crore
Gaami
Break-Even
Target:
Rs
11
Crore
Gaami
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishwak
Sen
in
the
role
of
the
protagonist
Shankar.
Chandini
Chowdary
played
Jahnavi
in
the
movie
while
Abhinaya
will
be
seen
as
Durga.
In
addition,
there
are
several
actors
like
Harika
Pedda,
Dayanand
Reddy,
Mohammad
Samad,
Shanti
Rao,
Mayank
Parakh,
Sridhar,
John
Kottoly,
Sharath
Kumar,
Rajnish,
Aumkar
Katamaraji,
Venkat,
and
Unnikrishnan
among
others
in
key
roles.
Gaami
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita,
Gaami
is
produced
by
Karthik
Sabareesh
and
Swetha
Moravaneni
under
the
Karthik
Kult
Kreations,
V
Celluloid,
VR
Global
Media,
and
Clown
Pictures
banners.
Vishwanath
Reddy
Chemlumalla
and
Rampy
Nandigam
worked
as
cinematographers.
Raghavendra
Thirun
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Sweekar
Agasthi
and
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
film's
songs
while
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
entire
background
score.