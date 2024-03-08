Gaami Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Vishwak Sen's Adventure Thriller Opens To Critical Acclaim

Gaami
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
Prediction:
Vishwak
Sen's
latest
is
a
adventure
thriller
titled
'Gaami,'
in
which
he
played
a
unique
character
of
an
Aghora
named
Shankar,
an
orphan
who
cannot
experience
the
touch
sensation.
Many
years
of
dedication
and
passion
of
the
film's
team
helmed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita
finally
came
to
the
public
on
March
8
as
Gaami
hit
the
screens
worldwide.
Gaami
Synopsis
The
movie
is
about
the
adventurous
quest
of
an
orphan
Shankar,
an
Aghora,
who
sets
out
in
search
of
Maali
leaves,
a
cure
for
a
disorder.
It
is
available
on
the
earth
once
in
36
years
and
it
is
his
only
chance
to
transform
his
life.
He
then
starts
his
journey
to
the
Dronagiri
mountain
in
the
Himalayas.
Gaami
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
Gaami
is
receiving
love
at
the
box
office
from
the
entire
cast
and
crew,
who
gave
their
all
and
stayed
invested
in
the
project
for
six
long
years,
from
2019.
The
visuals,
premise,
story,
presentation,
characterizations,
music,
and
overall
presentation
of
the
director's
vision
through
Gaami
are
winning
applause.
However,
film
buffs
felt
that
the
second
half
could
have
been
dealt
with
better.
As
per
the
Sacnilk
website,
trade
analysts
predict
that
the
movie
could
make
about
Rs
0.46
Crore
on
the
release
date
(Approximately).
The
figures
will
change
by
the
end
of
the
day.
Gaami
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishwak
Sen
in
the
role
of
the
protagonist
Shankar.
Chandini
Chowdary
played
Jahnavi
in
the
movie
while
Abhinaya
will
be
seen
as
Durga.
In
addition,
there
are
several
actors
like
Harika
Pedda,
Dayanand
Reddy,
Mohammad
Samad,
Shanti
Rao,
Mayank
Parakh,
Sridhar,
John
Kottoly,
Sharath
Kumar,
Rajnish,
Aumkar
Katamaraji,
Venkat,
and
Unnikrishnan
among
others
in
key
roles.
Gaami
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita,
Gaami
is
produced
by
Karthik
Sabareesh
and
Swetha
Moravaneni
under
the
Karthik
Kult
Kreations,
V
Celluloid,
VR
Global
Media,
and
Clown
Pictures
banners.
Vishwanath
Reddy
Chemlumalla
and
Rampy
Nandigam
worked
as
cinematographers.
Raghavendra
Thirun
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Sweekar
Agasthi
and
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
film's
songs
while
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
entire
background
score.