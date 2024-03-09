Gaami Box Office Collection Day 1: Vishwak Sen's Thriller Earns Stellar Figures; Actor's Career Best Openings

Gaami
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1:Vishwak
Sen
is
one
of
the
few
passionate
young
heroes
of
the
current
generation
of
actors
in
Tollywood,
who
also
dabbles
with
production,
writing,
and
direction.
His
latest
is
a
directorial
debut
of
Vidyadhar
Kagita,
Gaami,
an
adventure
thriller
with
a
unique
concept.
Gaami
was
shot
for
six
years
and
it
finally
hit
the
screens
on
March
8
on
the
occasion
of
Maha
Sivarathri.
The
actor,
who
did
not
take
any
remuneration
for
Gaami
is
receiving
heaps
of
applause
along
with
the
film's
cast
and
crew.
Gaami
Synopsis
The
movie
is
about
the
adventurous
quest
of
an
orphan
Shankar,
an
Aghora,
who
sets
out
in
search
of
Maali
leaves,
a
cure
for
a
disorder.
It
is
available
on
the
earth
once
in
36
years
and
it
is
his
only
chance
to
transform
his
life.
He
then
starts
his
journey
to
the
Dronagiri
mountain
in
the
Himalayas.
Vishwak
Sen's
movie
is
raving
positive
reviews
after
it
hit
the
screens
and
made
remarkable
figures
in
his
career
so
far,
on
the
opening
day.
Gaami
made
about
Rs
4.5
Crore,
according
to
Sacnilk
website.
Gaami
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishwak
Sen
in
the
role
of
the
protagonist
Shankar.
Chandini
Chowdary
played
Jahnavi
in
the
movie
while
Abhinaya
will
be
seen
as
Durga.
In
addition,
there
are
several
actors
like
Harika
Pedda,
Dayanand
Reddy,
Mohammad
Samad,
Shanti
Rao,
Mayank
Parakh,
Sridhar,
John
Kottoly,
Sharath
Kumar,
Rajnish,
Aumkar
Katamaraji,
Venkat,
and
Unnikrishnan
among
others
in
key
roles.
Gaami
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita,
Gaami
is
produced
by
Karthik
Sabareesh
and
Swetha
Moravaneni
under
the
Karthik
Kult
Kreations,
V
Celluloid,
VR
Global
Media,
and
Clown
Pictures
banners.
Vishwanath
Reddy
Chemlumalla
and
Rampy
Nandigam
worked
as
cinematographers.
Raghavendra
Thirun
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Sweekar
Agasthi
and
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
film's
songs
while
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
entire
background
score.