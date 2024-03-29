Tillu Square X Review: Siddhu Jonnalagadda & Anupama Parameswaran's Crime-Comedy Finally Debuts On BIG Screen

Photo Credit:

Tillu Square X Review: Tillu Square, the hyped and much-awaited sequel of Siddhu Jonnalagadda's DJ Tillu, finally arrived on the big screens worldwide amid great enthusiasm. The movie which was directed by Mallik Ram was opened across theatres on March 29 to no competition. After the movie hit the screens in the USA and other parts of the world, blockbuster reviews are pouring in for Tillu Square, much to the excitement of the filmmakers, actors, and the fans.

Touted to be a dark crime-comedy drama, the movie features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead character and will have another sequel to it. Ahead of the film's release, Siddhu Jonnalagadda said that there will be another sequel and the climax will be shocking to all. He also confirmed a cameo of an actress and it is none other than Neha Shetty, who played the infmaous 'Radhika' in DJ Tillu, reportedly.

Tillu Square's premieres happened a bit earlier in the USA and fans as well as the critics and film buffs who watched the first-day show of this Siddhu Jonnalagadda's movie couldn't control their excitement and took to their social media handles to share their opinions. Here are some of the interesting tweets and posts about Tillu Square, that give you all first-hand information about what to expect and what Mallik Ram-Siddhu Jonnalagadda had delivered.

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.

#TilluSquare - a rollercoaster of fun! Siddhu's energy lights up the screen, Anupama is good, and the never ending one-liners kept me hooked. Despite the occasional disjointed scenes & questionable green screens, it still manages to captivate! Perfect for a one-time watch! 3/5 😍 pic.twitter.com/W3qnppCjYF — Swathiiii 🌸 (@Swathi_Prasad96) March 29, 2024

#TilluSquare First super fun just like last part one liners by Sidhu were rocking !! pic.twitter.com/1HibhxJuzS — Lucas Hood (@SaiAnurag6) March 29, 2024

