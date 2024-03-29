Tillu Square X Review: Siddhu Jonnalagadda & Anupama Parameswaran's Crime-Comedy Finally Debuts On BIG Screen

Tillu
Square
X
Review:
Tillu
Square,
the
hyped
and
much-awaited
sequel
of
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
DJ
Tillu,
finally
arrived
on
the
big
screens
worldwide
amid
great
enthusiasm.
The
movie
which
was
directed
by
Mallik
Ram
was
opened
across
theatres
on
March
29
to
no
competition.
After
the
movie
hit
the
screens
in
the
USA
and
other
parts
of
the
world,
blockbuster
reviews
are
pouring
in
for
Tillu
Square,
much
to
the
excitement
of
the
filmmakers,
actors,
and
the
fans.
Touted
to
be
a
dark
crime-comedy
drama,
the
movie
features
Anupama
Parameswaran
as
the
female
lead
character
and
will
have
another
sequel
to
it.
Ahead
of
the
film's
release,
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
said
that
there
will
be
another
sequel
and
the
climax
will
be
shocking
to
all.
He
also
confirmed
a
cameo
of
an
actress
and
it
is
none
other
than
Neha
Shetty,
who
played
the
infmaous
'Radhika'
in
DJ
Tillu,
reportedly.
Tillu
Square
X
Review
Tillu
Square's
premieres
happened
a
bit
earlier
in
the
USA
and
fans
as
well
as
the
critics
and
film
buffs
who
watched
the
first-day
show
of
this
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
movie
couldn't
control
their
excitement
and
took
to
their
social
media
handles
to
share
their
opinions.
Here
are
some
of
the
interesting
tweets
and
posts
about
Tillu
Square,
that
give
you
all
first-hand
information
about
what
to
expect
and
what
Mallik
Ram-Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
had
delivered.
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.
#TilluSquare
-
a
rollercoaster
of
fun!
Siddhu's
energy
lights
up
the
screen,
Anupama
is
good,
and
the
never
ending
one-liners
kept
me
hooked.
Despite
the
occasional
disjointed
scenes
&
questionable
green
screens,
it
still
manages
to
captivate!
Perfect
for
a
one-time
watch!
3/5
😍
pic.twitter.com/W3qnppCjYF
