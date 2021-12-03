Antim Day 7 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Action Film Stays Strong At Box Office

Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's action entertainer Antim: The Final Truth is having a steady hold at the box office as it continues to rake in decent figures even when another biggie Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi minting money at the ticket counters.

Antim began its journey on a mediocre note but picked up business over the weekend with some positive word-of-mouth. Speaking about the box office figures, this Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma starrer has minted an opening collection of Rs 5.03 crore and followed it with Rs 6.03 crore on Saturday, Rs 7.55 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.24 crore on Monday, Rs 2.90 crore on Tuesday and Rs 2.50 crore on Wednesday.

INTERVIEW: Salman Khan On Antim, Dabangg 4, Eid Release And More

If early estimates are to be believed, the movie has collected around Rs 2.70 crore on Thursday. This week sees the release of Milan Luthria's RX 100 Hindi remake Tadap. The film marks the acting debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan and also stars Tara Sutaria in a pivotal role. While the film's trailer and songs have generated enough curiosity among the audience, it would be interesting to watch if it affects Antim's box office run.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Waluscha De Sousa: Salman Khan Encourages New Talent; He Is A Personification Of Strength

Antim stars Salman Khan as a cop who is pitted against Aayush Sharma's gangster character. The film is an adaptation of Pravin Tarde's Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

Speaking about his portrayal of playing a present-day gangster in Antim, Aayush had told indianexpress.com, "We in the film industry tend to paint the characters as black and white, but there is also the grey. The villain is not negative or evil to everyone around them. That was my initial thought as well. In the film Sholay we know Gabbar Singh as the villain, but he was not born as Gabbar Singh as we know him. Something happened to him to make him the person he is, but we do not get to see that narrative. The character of Rahulya is not going to be ruthless to everyone, he will be gentle to someone. He is human and will have a concoction of emotions."