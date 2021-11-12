EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Waluscha De Sousa: Salman Khan Encourages New Talent; He Is A Personification Of Strength

'There Was A Lot Of Responsibility On Me To Not Let People Who Know Lavani Down'

Q. You have dance and music embedded in you through your Goan roots but you never get an opportunity to explore that talent. The makers of Antim offered you 'Chingari' song that too, a lavani which is considered to be one of the most difficult form of dance wherein the focus is more on the body language and facial expressions than the dance steps. Were you jittery when you faced the camera for the first time?

A. I am really happy that Mahesh Sir (director Mahesh Manjrekar) thought of me for this number. I think maybe because of the coastal connection...I don't know but he could see me pulling off and looking like a Maharashtrian. So, that was right at the beginning and then he told me that it's a lavani. So, it was a huge responsibility because what he wanted to do was to revive this dying form of art in his film. It's a very situational song that is required in the narration of the story which will release on November 26 and then we will get to see how this is essential to the film.

But, again like I earlier mentioned, there was a huge responsibility on me to not let Mahesh Sir, SKF (Salman Khan Films) and the people who know this folk dance down. This form of art belongs to the Maharashtrians and I didn't want to disappoint them. So, we did a lot of rehearsals. I worked with Kruti Mahesh who has a great body of work and has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on songs like 'Pinga'. I had my faith in her. We tried to put in a long of hours within three days and keep alive this form of dance through this song and cinema.

'I Just Need To Accept That I Am A Perfectionist And Move On'

Q. You had recently mentioned in an interview that initially you put way too much pressure on yourself because you are a perfectionist, but now you have learnt to strike a balance. Is that one of the reasons why you have been extremely selective about choosing your projects?

A. I don't think that has changed. I still put a lot of pressure on myself (laughs). I am trying to figure out a balance but it's just not happening. I think I am that perfectionist and I just need to accept that and move on.

The honest truth without hiding anything is that opportunities came my way a lot latter. I would like to tell you that it's otherwise but I think it's only when the OTT world opened up for the actors that the opportunities started coming in. Directors now think out of the box and have been building characters around women. So, I think there's a lot more work for people out there. I think my work started flowing in post that. I received a lot of love for my character Garima Kalra in Crackdown. That just got the ball rolling for me. I have a lot of people rooting for me and who believe in me. Accompanied with that, I have a lot of responsibilities. So, I just want to take each day as it comes. Work very hard, give my 100 percent.

I don't want to box myself saying that I am only going to host shows. Yes, hosting Nach Baliye 9 and Indian Pro Music League was amazing and fantastic. Shooting for web shows is soul-satisfying. I enjoy working in songs. I just want to do it all. It's like taking a girl to an ice-cream shop and asking her what flavour would she like. I think I have a cone in my hand and I just want all the flavours in it. I am just glad that I am getting those opportunities to explore and do so much.

'Self-Belief Is What Keeps You Going'

Q. The entertainment industry is highly competitive and there are times when your patience might run thin while waiting for the right project to come your way. How do you deal with those vulnerable moments?

A. It is difficult but I think self-belief is what keeps you going. A strong family system or a friend who encourages you and believes in the dream that you have helps. It's important to have that support from people around you. There's nothing like self-belief. You will get knock down eight times but get up the ninth time.

Q. Is that anything about the industry that scares you or makes you keep the guard on all the time?

A. No, I don't think I have come across any of that. I have been fortunate enough to work with people who love their art and want to create and do some good work. In that sense, my experience has only been good, touch wood, and I just hope that streak continues.

'I Have Learnt A Lot From Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan'

Q. You have worked with two of the biggest superstars of the country which is a dream come true for any actor/actress- Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. You worked in a commercial with Shah Rukh and then shared screen space with him in Fan. Speaking about Salman, you were with him during the lockdown period at his Panvel farmhouse and were a part of the process when he made two songs. What qualities have you imbibed from these two stars because both of them have a different approach when it comes to work?

A. Both of them are very inspirational and like you said, have a different approach to things. I can't tell one part from the other honestly (laughs). They are super amazing. Obviously, you reach to that point of stardom with a lot of hard work so it's all of us actors to just learn from the fact that it's truly just hard work that gets you to where you are. Of course, that accompanies by the love that the audience showers upon you. At this point after having worked with Shah Rukh and seeing closely how much he puts into every project, that's something that I have taken with me from Fan, just knowing that I always have to give my 100 percent to something and be in that moment and live in that moment.

Speaking about Salman Khan, he is very hardworking. He is a man who believes in himself and the people around him. He just wants to continue doing good for people and encourage new talent. He is a personification of strength. So, a lot of great and good lessons coming out from both these human beings.

Q. Lastly, what's next in the pipeline for you?

A. We are shooting for Crackdown Season 2. My character Garima received a lot of love in season one despite being a negative one. There's a lot of responsibility there to keep that love going. I have also wrapped up shooting for a show called Escape Life for Disney+Hotstar where I play a very strong character who is a woman of today, knows what she wants and how to get it. I worked with Abbas Mustan for a Netflix film. Working with them was a different sort of high all together. Their working style is so different. So, there's a lot of stuff that I have worked upon that would saw the light of the day early next year.