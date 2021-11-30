Satyameva Jayate 2 Day 5 Box Office Collection: John Abraham's Film Struggles At The Box Office

John Abraham's action film Satyameva Jayate 2 has failed to impress both the audience and the critics! The Milap Zaveri directorial left everyone shocked with its disappointing box office numbers. It even failed to rake in impressive figures over the weekend.

The John Abraham-starrer is faring a little better in the single screens as compared to the multiplexes. Talking about its net box office figures, the action film reportedly collected Rs 3.60 crore on Day 1, Rs 2.10 crore on Day, Rs 2.20 crore on Day 3 and Rs 2.70 crore on Day 4. When it comes to its performance on Monday, early estimates hint that it collected around Rs 1 crore at the box office.

Satyameva Jayate 2 Review: Triple Act Of John Abraham Falls Flat Due To A Convoluted Cringefest Of A Plotline

Earlier in an interview with PTI, Milap Zaveri had said that people who look down upon mass films are fooling themselves. Later in another interview, the filmmaker had talked about his film locking horns with Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Antim and said, "I don't look at it as a clash. Firstly, we are coming one day before - we are coming on Thursday, they are coming on Friday. Secondly, why do we say clash? We can say there are more options for the audience to enjoy."

However, Satyameva Jayate 2 opened to poor reviews and is facing a stiff competition from Antim and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi which is still having a strong hold at the box office.

Milap Zaveri Takes A Dig At Acclaimed Films: These Films Were Lauded As Masterpieces But They Put Me To Sleep

In April this year, in an interview with Mid-day, John was quoted as saying, "Once, Milap asked me, 'What will you do if Satyameva Jayate 2 fails?' I told him I will work with him again. The worst-case scenario will be that our budget for the third film will be Rs 5 crore. Milap has tremendous conviction when it comes to mass cinema. I have signed up to do that cinema, and if people don't like it, it's fine. But those who do, will devour it."