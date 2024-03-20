Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction: Ajay’s Film Holds Steady Ground; To Cross 111Cr Today

Shaitaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
13:
Ajay
Devgn
is
one
of
the
most
talented
actors
in
the
industry
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
In
his
career
spanning
over
three
decades,
Ajay
has
given
us
several
entertaining
and
iconic
hits
which
have
won
millions
of
hearts.
And
now,
he
is
making
headlines
for
his
recent
release.
We
are
talking
about
Vikas
Bahl
directorial
Shaitaan
which
also
stars
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika
in
the
lead.
The
movie
happens
to
be
a
psychological
thriller
which
is
based
on
a
Gujarati
film
Vash
and
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics.
Interestingly,
Shaitaan
featured
R
Madhavan
as
the
lead
antagonist
and
left
everyone
in
complete
awe.
As
Shaitaan
has
been
winning
hearts,
it
started
the
box
office
journey
with
a
collection
of
Rs
14.75
crores.
While
the
weekends
have
given
a
breath
of
fresh
air
for
Shaitaan
with
a
decent
hike,
the
Mondays
have
been
quite
difficult
at
the
box
office
for
this
psychological
thriller.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
saw
a
dip
of
69%
on
second
Monday
and
minted
Rs
3
crores,
followed
by
a
collection
of
Rs
3.15
crores
yesterday
(day
12/
second
Tuesday)
taking
the
overall
collections
to
Rs
109.20
crores
As
per
the
ongoing
trend,
Shaitaan
is
expected
to
mint
Rs
2-3
crores
today
(day
13/
second
Wednesday)
and
will
be
crossing
Rs
111
crores
at
the
box
office.
Meanwhile,
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interviews,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
