Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay’s Film Fails To Beat Fighter, Drishyam 2 On 2nd Thursday

Shaitaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
14:
Ajay
Devgn
is
one
of
the
most
versatile
actors
in
the
industry
who
is
known
for
proving
his
mettle
on
the
big
screen
time
and
again.
Give
him
any
genre
and
the
actor
will
ace
it.
Interestingly,
Ajay
is
currently
making
headlines
for
his
recent
release
Shaitaan
which
also
features
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika
in
the
lead.
Helmed
by
Vikas
Bahl,
the
movie
happens
to
be
a
psychological
thriller.
Shaitaan
happens
to
be
the
remake
of
Gujarati
film
Vash
and
comes
with
an
intriguing
plot
which
will
keep
you
hooked
till
the
end.
In
fact,
everyone
is
in
awe
of
R
Madhavan's
performance
as
the
lead
antagonist
and
the
movie
is
grabbing
impressive
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics.
Interestingly,
Shaitaan
has
witnessed
a
decent
response
at
the
box
office.
Shaitaan
started
the
box
office
journey
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
14.75
crores.
And
while
the
movie
enjoyed
impressive
hikes
during
the
weekend,
it
saw
a
massive
drop
on
the
second
Monday,
Shaitaan
has
been
going
steady
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
minted
Rs
2.75
crores
at
the
box
office
yesterday
(day
13/
second
Wednesday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
111.8
crores.
Given
the
trends,
Shaitaan
is
expected
to
mint
Rs
2-2.5
crores
today
(day
14/
second
Thursday).
If
the
reports
turned
out
to
be
true,
Shaitaan
will
fail
to
beat
Fighter,
which
was
the
first
hit
of
2024,
and
Ajay's
superhit
film
Drishyam
2
on
second
Thursday.
For
the
uninitiated,
Fighter
minted
Rs
6
crores
on
its
second
Thursday
while
the
number
was
Rs
4.31
crores
for
Drishyam
2.
Meanwhile,
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interviews,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
