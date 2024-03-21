Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay’s Film Fails To Beat Fighter, Drishyam 2 On 2nd Thursday

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn is one of the most versatile actors in the industry who is known for proving his mettle on the big screen time and again. Give him any genre and the actor will ace it. Interestingly, Ajay is currently making headlines for his recent release Shaitaan which also features R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie happens to be a psychological thriller.

Shaitaan happens to be the remake of Gujarati film Vash and comes with an intriguing plot which will keep you hooked till the end. In fact, everyone is in awe of R Madhavan's performance as the lead antagonist and the movie is grabbing impressive reviews from the audience and critics. Interestingly, Shaitaan has witnessed a decent response at the box office.

Shaitaan started the box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 14.75 crores. And while the movie enjoyed impressive hikes during the weekend, it saw a massive drop on the second Monday, Shaitaan has been going steady at the box office. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan minted Rs 2.75 crores at the box office yesterday (day 13/ second Wednesday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 111.8 crores.

Given the trends, Shaitaan is expected to mint Rs 2-2.5 crores today (day 14/ second Thursday). If the reports turned out to be true, Shaitaan will fail to beat Fighter, which was the first hit of 2024, and Ajay's superhit film Drishyam 2 on second Thursday. For the uninitiated, Fighter minted Rs 6 crores on its second Thursday while the number was Rs 4.31 crores for Drishyam 2.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan, in one of his interviews, got candid about working with Ajay Devgn for the first time and said, "I have been in the industry long enough to know that if there is a real Singham in the industry, it is him. I have been a huge fan of Ajay sir's work, especially the way he emotes subtly, and the kind of roles he does. I have not had much time to interact with him before this movie. But I have become a huge fan of his with this one, when he offered me Shaitaan, I asked him why he wasn't playing my role which is bigger, and I did not know the importance of this character. The teaser or trailer, all revolves around my character. It takes a certain maturity and passion towards the craft for someone to just give all the limelight decorated on a plate to another artist. I was completely mind-blown by this. I hope I can do justice to the kindness Ajay Sir has shown towards me."