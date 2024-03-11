Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Ajay’s Film See 1st Dip In Numbers As It Inches Towards 60Cr

Years
after
the
success
of
Bhoot,
Ajay
Devgn
has
once
again
tried
his
hands
at
the
horror
genre
and
he
has
been
making
headlines
with
his
recent
release.
We
are
talking
about
Vikas
Bahl
starrer
Shaitaan.
The
movie
is
a
psychological
thriller
and
also
features
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika
in
the
lead.
Shaitaan
marked
Ajay's
first
collaboration
with
the
south
stars
and
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience.
Interestingly,
Shaitaan
also
marked
Jyotika's
return
to
Bollywood
after
25
years.
She
was
last
seen
in
the
1998
release
Doli
Saja
Ke
Rakhna
opposite
Akshaye
Khanna.
And
while
Shaitaan
has
left
the
tongues
wagging,
the
movie
has
been
doing
wonders
at
the
box
office
since
the
first
day.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
started
the
box
office
journey
with
a
collection
of
Rs
14.75
crores
followed
by
a
collection
of
Rs
18.75
crores
on
day
2
(Saturday).
Interestingly,
the
movie
witnessed
another
growth
in
the
collections
yesterday
(day
3/
Sunday)
with
a
collection
of
Rs
20.5
crores
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
54
crores.
Given
the
ongoing
trends,
Shaitaan
is
likely
to
see
its
first
drop
in
collections
today
(day
4/
Monday)
and
is
likely
to
make
a
collection
of
around
Rs
8-10
crores
as
it
inches
towards
Rs
60
crores.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Shaitaan
will
be
able
to
cross
Rs
100
crores
mark
during
the
first
week.
Meanwhile,
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interview,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2024, 15:17 [IST]