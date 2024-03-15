Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay’s Film Stays Strong As Yodha, Bastar: The Naxal Story Release

Ajay Devgn has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, his recent release Shaitaan, which is a psychological thriller, has been doing wonders at the box office. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie also stars R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead and has opened to decent reviews from the audience. In fact, R Madhavan's performance as the lead antagonist has left everyone impressed.

And while Shaitaan has got everyone brimming with an opinion, the box office numbers have been narrating its success story. To note, Shaitaan started the box office journey with an opening day box office collection of Rs 14.75 crores. The movie did witness an impressive spike in numbers during the first weekend. However, there was a significant drop in numbers on the first Monday.

Interestingly, despite the drop, Shaitaan has been maintaining a strong hold at the box office during the first week. In fact, the box office witnessed the release of two new films Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha and Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story, Shaitaan continues to stray strong.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan made a collection of Rs 5.75 crores yesterday (day 7/ first Thursday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 79.75 crores. Given the trend, Shaitaan is expected to mint Rs 5 crores today (day 8/ second Friday) despite competition from Yofha and Bastar: The Naxal Story and it likely to enter Rs 100 crores club during the second weekend.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan, in one of his interview, got candid about working with Ajay Devgn for the first time and said, "I have been in the industry long enough to know that if there is a real Singham in the industry, it is him. I have been a huge fan of Ajay sir's work, especially the way he emotes subtly, and the kind of roles he does. I have not had much time to interact with him before this movie. But I have become a huge fan of his with this one, when he offered me Shaitaan, I asked him why he wasn't playing my role which is bigger, and I did not know the importance of this character. The teaser or trailer, all revolves around my character. It takes a certain maturity and passion towards the craft for someone to just give all the limelight decorated on a plate to another artist. I was completely mind-blown by this. I hope I can do justice to the kindness Ajay Sir has shown towards me."