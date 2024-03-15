Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay’s Film Stays Strong As Yodha, Bastar: The Naxal Story Release

Ajay
Devgn
has
all
the
reasons
to
grin
from
ear
to
ear.
After
all,
his
recent
release
Shaitaan,
which
is
a
psychological
thriller,
has
been
doing
wonders
at
the
box
office.
Helmed
by
Vikas
Bahl,
the
movie
also
stars
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika
in
the
lead
and
has
opened
to
decent
reviews
from
the
audience.
In
fact,
R
Madhavan's
performance
as
the
lead
antagonist
has
left
everyone
impressed.
And
while
Shaitaan
has
got
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion,
the
box
office
numbers
have
been
narrating
its
success
story.
To
note,
Shaitaan
started
the
box
office
journey
with
an
opening
day
box
office
collection
of
Rs
14.75
crores.
The
movie
did
witness
an
impressive
spike
in
numbers
during
the
first
weekend.
However,
there
was
a
significant
drop
in
numbers
on
the
first
Monday.
Interestingly,
despite
the
drop,
Shaitaan
has
been
maintaining
a
strong
hold
at
the
box
office
during
the
first
week.
In
fact,
the
box
office
witnessed
the
release
of
two
new
films
Sidharth
Malhotra
starrer
Yodha
and
Adah
Sharma's
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story,
Shaitaan
continues
to
stray
strong.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
made
a
collection
of
Rs
5.75
crores
yesterday
(day
7/
first
Thursday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
79.75
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Shaitaan
is
expected
to
mint
Rs
5
crores
today
(day
8/
second
Friday)
despite
competition
from
Yofha
and
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
and
it
likely
to
enter
Rs
100
crores
club
during
the
second
weekend.
Meanwhile,
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interview,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2024, 17:14 [IST]