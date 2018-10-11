 »   »   »  Birthday Special: 8 Roles Of Amitabh Bachchan That Every Bollywood Actor Dreams Of Enacting

Pink

Amitabh Bachchan played the fierce lawyer Deepak Sehgal in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Pink. In the movie Amitabh fights for the film's three heroines played by Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang against a deeply patriarchal and judgmental Indian society. From body language to dialogue delivery, Big B won the hearts with his extraordinary performance in the movie.

Paa

Big B has a penchant for getting into the skin of a character and he did the same in Paa. It is one of the best films of Amitabh Bachchan's career. The actor played a 12-year-old child suffering from Progeria in the movie. Well, undoubtedly no actor has the potential to take such a risk in his career and to reinvent himself over and over again as Amitabh Bachchan.

Cheeni Kum

Amitabh Bachchan portrayed an egoistic, self-centric bachelor in Cheeni Kum and nailed it. It was a story of an elderly chef, who falls in love with a 34 year old girl, played by Tabu.

Black

This movie proved why there can't be another Amitabh Bachchan! Black had one of the finest performances by him. He played the role of a teacher who taught a blind, deaf and dumb girl. His character develops Alzheimer's disease later in the movie. No points for guessing that he won a National Award for Black.

Agneepath

Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath was released in the year 1990 and still each one of us know his famous dialogue from the movie-''Vijay Deenanath Chauhan...poora naam...baap ka naam...''. That's the charisma of Mr Bachchan that from parents to kids everyone is his fan! And not to mention that no one can do this role better than Amitabh even today. (Sorry Hrithik!)

Sharaabi

Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the role of a rich guy in Sharaabi who is drunk all the time. But this is not surprising at all but what we are about to tell you will definitely make your jaw drop. Amitabh never drank alcohol in his life and still Sharaabi is known for one of his most memorable performances. (Well, he is AMITABH guys!)

Don

Amitabh Bachchan played a double role in the movie and the way he portrayed both the roles won him critical acclaim. The remake of this movie has already been made and it was a hit too but even then many believe that no one can stand in front of the original Don played by Mr Bachchan.

Zanjeer

This is the movie that gave the industry the angry young man of Bollywood, the movie that made Amitabh an overnight star and gave the much needed respect that he deserved as an actor. Indeed, this film was a turning point in the legend's career!