I Can Give My Life For Katrina Kaif; Don’t Wanna Take Salman Khan’s Place: Ranbir Kapoor

When Ranbir Opened Up About Katrina For The First Time

"I am attached to a few people in my life and I can give my life for them. I truly believe that God has given us few brain cells and you have to direct them to the right things that make you happy," had said Ranbir, while talking to TOI.

I Can Give My Life For Katrina: Ranbir

When asked who can he give his life for, he had said, "My family, Ayan, Katrina, as she is a very special person in my life, Rohit Dhawan, who I grew up with, and Aisha Divetri, my school friend. And Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Basu, as they add a lot to my life."

Ranbir On Being Compared With Salman/SRK/Aamir

In the same interview, when Ranbir was compared with Katrina's ex, Salman and the other two Khans, Ranbir said, "It is really hard to digest it and believe that I am compared to them as far as stardom is concerned."

YJHD Did Well For Many Reasons – Deepika & My Pairing

"I am the same and am approaching my films in the same way I did for Saawariya and know that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani did well for many reasons - music, Deepika and my pairing, timing of the film, genre and made with honest intentions."

Ranbir On Superstars

"When I am a part of a bad film and if I can't make it run on my starpower that means I am not a superstar."

‘A Superstar Can Make A Bad Film Run’

"I come from the notion that a superstar can make a bad film run. For me, a star is not above the film. When everything comes together, a film does well and it adds to my star value and stardom."

Salman Is True-blue Superstar: Ranbir

"This term superstar is bastardised in this country. But I believe that the true-blue superstars are Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Mr Shah Rukh Khan, Mr Salman Khan, Mr Aamir Khan.

Ranbir On Making Fun Of SRK/Salman In Besharam

"I have grown up watching both these icons. There was a scene of me pissing in the fields and I asked my director if I could sing that iconic song of DDLJ, as it would be a comic moment. We did not mean to hurt anybody, so I apologise to his fans."

Ranbir On Shahrukh Khan

"Mr Shah Rukh Khan is a man with a great sense of humour and I am sure he will not mind it. I will apologise to him when I meet him and ask him if he minded it."

I Don’t Want To Take Salman’s Place: Ranbir

"My father's name in the film is Chulbul Chautala. So when I tell him, 'Chulbul naam rakhne se koi dabang nahi ban jata,' we were not trying to ridicule anyone. I don't want to take anyone's place and I am a secure and arrogant actor and will not belittle anyone to find success."