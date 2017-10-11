 »   »   » Similarities Between Ranveer Singh In Padmavati & Khal Drogo From Game Of Thrones!

Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji look in Padmavati has striking similarities to the Game Of Thrones character Khal Drogo. From their braids to eating raw flesh and riding a horse, the resemblance is noticeable. However, Ranveer Singh's stylist had rejected the claims that his look has been copied and said,

"It is definitely different from Khal Drogo because my intention was not that. Because if you see Khal Drogo's look, he has got a long braid going on, there are balloons going on. I feel that Ranveer's face, every time I work with him, ends up looking like someone." Also, check out the similarities below, folks!

