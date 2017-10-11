 »   »   » Similarities Between Ranveer Singh In Padmavati & Khal Drogo From Game Of Thrones!

Similarities Between Ranveer Singh In Padmavati & Khal Drogo From Game Of Thrones!

Posted By:
Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji look in Padmavati has striking similarities to the Game Of Thrones character Khal Drogo. From their braids to eating raw flesh and riding a horse, the resemblance is noticeable. However, Ranveer Singh's stylist had rejected the claims that his look has been copied and said,

"It is definitely different from Khal Drogo because my intention was not that. Because if you see Khal Drogo's look, he has got a long braid going on, there are balloons going on. I feel that Ranveer's face, every time I work with him, ends up looking like someone." Also, check out the similarities below, folks!

Evil Grin & Look!

Khal Drogo and Alauddin Khilji posses that same evil grin and looks!

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji portrays a crazy avatar.

Khal Drogo

So does Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones as well. He's crazier than ever too!

The Crave

Both Khal Drogo and Alauddin Khilji wanted to possess something which they craved for and never had.

Fierce Horse Riders

The Dothraki were known for their fierce horse riding and Khal Drogo was the champion of them all. So is Alauddin Khilji, he was was in horse riding too.

Khal Khilji

While Khal Drogo is a fictional crazy man, Alauddin Khilji was crazy in real life.

Jason & Ranveer

We wonder what will Jason Momoa aka Khal Drogo have to say about these comparisons.

Raw Flesh

If Ranveer Singh eats raw flesh, Khal Drogo removes out raw flesh from people.

Crazy Khal

Here's Khal Drogo removing off raw flesh from his enemies body.

Grand Release

Padmavati is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2017.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 11, 2017, 13:38 [IST]
