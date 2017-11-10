 »   »   » NOT SO ATTRACTIVE! These SHOCKING PICTURES Of Prabhas Before The Makeover Will Leave You Stunned

After the release of Baahubali, Prabhas has become one of the most loved actors of the nation. He is so popular among the girls that he received around 6000 marriage proposal during the shooting of Baahubali 2.

But you will be surprised to see Prabhas' look before his stunning makeover. No wonder his amazing transformation has made him the most desirable bachelor of the film industry. Want to see some old pictures of Prabhas and read some interesting facts about him? Then don't wait anymore and scroll down.



Acting Debut Prabhas made his film debut in the year 2002 with drama film Eeshwar. The film did not perform as expected at the box office.

Never Dreamt Of Becoming An Actor Prabhas had admitted in the past that he never thought of becoming an actor, and wanted to be a hotelier instead.

He Was A Shy Person Prabhas had revealed to a daily, "I never thought I will pursue acting because I was a shy person.''

When He Thought Of Becoming A Hero "Around the age of 18 or 19 it struck me that I want to be an actor.''

Everyone Was Happy ''I told my dad (producer Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju) and uncle about it, they were very happy.''

About His Family Prabhas' father, Suryanarayan Raju, is a producer, his uncle, Krishnam Raju, is a Tollywood actor.

Baahubali Made Him A National Hero Before Baahubali, Prabhas was only famous in the South film industry but after the grand success of the magnum opus he became India's superstar.

He Wants A Better Visibility Now As per a daily, ever since Prabhas got national acclaim, the actor was more than pleased to hand over his PR and media campaigns to a Mumbai-based agency.

Bollywood On The Cards Prabhas is really working hard for his next film Saaho, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The actor will soon make his debut in Bollywood too.

For The Uninitiated, Saaho would be releasing in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



