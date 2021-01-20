When Alia Bhatt Called Ranbir Kapoor 'Sonam Kapoor Of Men's Fashion'

Wacky Wednesday is here and we bring to you an old interview of actress Alia Bhatt, wherein she had called her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor 'Sonam Kapoor of men's fashion'. It's known to all that Ranbir is very fond of luxury brands, and when it comes to killer fashion looks, it's too tough to beat Ranbir's gorgeous fashion vibe. Remember how Ranbir's each and every promotion look for Sanju left the fans amused?

In 2018, while speaking to Filmfare, when Alia was asked if she has made any discovery about Ranbir while dating him, she had said, "I always believed that Karan Johar was the Sonam Kapoor of men's fashion. But now I believe it's Ranbir Kapoor. He's a hidden fashionista."

"In Bulgaria, he was ordering things just for fun. I saw so many new looks. One day he'd arrive in velvet, then one day in camouflage, then some coloured caps and pants... He's smashing to a point where I've begun seeking his advice whether I should buy something or whether something is working or not. I've given the fashionista tag to Ranbir Kapoor. I believe Karan will happily give away that tag because he loves him too much," added the Raazi actress.

In the same interview, when Alia was asked if she and Ranbir share any similarity, she had said that both of them believe number eight is lucky for them.

It's been a couple of years since the duo started seeing each other, and currently, they're going stable in their relationship. In fact, recently, Ranbir and Alia were seen spending quality time with each other along with their families in Rajasthan.

With respect to work, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles.

