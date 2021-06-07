When Rakesh Roshan Said 'Shah Rukh Khan Had Only One Bad Habit' And No, It Was Not Smoking

'I'm Happy My Eyes Saw Talent In Him'

While speaking to Rediff in 2015 about the Swades actor, Rakesh Roshan had said that he was very obedient and a spontaneous actor during the shoot of King Uncle, Karan Arjun and Koyla.

"Even today whenever Shah Rukh meets me, he gives me a lot of respect. That shows his upbringing. I am very happy with the success he has gained in life. I am also happy because my eyes saw talent in him and I knew he would become a big star someday," said Roshan.

Rakesh On SRK's One Bad Habit

Speaking about one bad habit of SRK that Rakesh Roshan is not a fan of, he said, "Shah Rukh had only one bad habit- he would wake up late. So during the making of King Uncle, I would go to his room and wake him up. It continued with his other films too. It became my duty to wake him up during the shooting of Karan Arjun and Koyla too, since all three films were shot outstation."

'SRK Is A Complete Actor'

In the same interview, the Krrish director went on to add that Shah Rukh has matured as an actor now, and he is more confident today. He further added that one can see his growth from film to film, as he has done all kinds of films- romantic, comedy and action films.

"He is an accomplished actor and a complete actor," said Roshan.

Cut To Present

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, but the film didn't work well at the box office and forced the superstar to take a sabbatical. Since then, SRK has not made any official announcement about his next project. However, reports suggest that he will next be seen in Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.