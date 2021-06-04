Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelganger Ibrahim Qadri Takes Social Media By Storm

It is said that there are seven people in the world who look exactly like you. Netizens recently found a grain of truth in this when they came across pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger Ibrahim Qadri going viral on social media.

Qadri has been hitting headlines for his uncanny resemblance to Bollywood superstar. He has already amassed a whopping 45.4k followers on Instagram and the netizens can't stop talking about him.

Right from Shah Rukh Khan's hairstyle and beard to wearing glares like the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor, Ibrahim aces King Khan's look like a boss. Ibrahim is a huge fan of Shah Rukh and makes his living from impersonating the superstar. He even has his bio on Instagram asking people to DM him for event shows.

Have a look at some of Ibrahim's pictures and videos if you don't believe us.

Meanwhile, fans are going gaga over Ibrahim's resemblance to King Khan. An Instagram user wrote, "Itne bollywood stars ke look alike dekhe hai..but ye bhai bilkul asli SRK lgte hai.. (Have seen so many look alikes of Bollywood stars but this one looks actually like SRK.)" Another one commented, "Bole toh super se upar bade Bhai... Ek dam King Khan (Brilliant... exactly King Khan)." "I can't believe my eyes," read another comment on one of Qadri's post on Instagram.

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a short sabbatical, the actor will be making a return to the big screen with Siddharth Anand's espionage thriller Pathan co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.