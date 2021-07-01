When Salman Khan Caught Katrina Kaif Crying Because Of John Abraham; Said He Had To Bear It For Three Days

When Katrina Told Salman 'My Whole Career Is Destroyed'

In an interview with India TV, Salman Khan had spoken in length about John-Katrina's infamous cold war and revealed, "A long time ago, John Abraham had removed Katrina from a film. Now it was Katrina's turn (laughs). I remember the visual of Katrina that she was doing the film for which she was replaced by Tara Sharma later, and Katrina was crying 'My whole career is destroyed'. Teen din tak woh jhelna pada (I had to bear it for three days)."

Here's What Salman Had Told Her

Salman who was in a relationship with Katrina at that time, consoled her by saying that she will be laughing at this incident after a few years, because he knows that she is going to be one of the biggest stars of the industry.

Salman Took A Sharp Jibe At John

In the same interview, Salman spoke about New York and said, "Then this movie came, she said 'John is in the film'. I said, 'So? It could be anybody in the film. You are doing a film for the script and director, whoever be the co-star'. She said, 'No but he'd taken me out of that film'. I said, 'C'mon yaar be magnanimous. Today you're in a position that you can do it'."

Salman Credited Himself & Katrina For John Getting The Hit Film

Salman further said that he had advised Katrina to work with John and she listened to his piece of advice.

"The film became a big hit. Mere aur Katrina dono k badappan k wajahse John Abraham ko badi hit mili hai (Because of the nobility of both of us John Abraham got a big hit)," added Salman.

Cut to present, Salman and Katrina are no longer together, but the duo shares a great rapport with each other.