When Salman Khan Slammed Critics For Giving 0 Rating To His Movie: Are My Fans Stupid?

It's known to all that Salman Khan is not one of those actors who holds back his words while speaking to any journalist. He's well-known for his candid interviews and speaking without mincing his words. As Flashback Friday is here, we bring to you an old interview of Salman, wherein the superstar had slammed a few critics who gave his film Ready 0 or 1 star ratings.

While speaking to Rediff, Salman had said, "All over India and across the globe people have appreciated the film and liked it. The film has not gone down well with a handful of critics. Does this mean that my fans and audiences are stupid and this handful of people are sane who have given 0 or 1 star rating to the film?"

Salman further asserted that he is aware that every time he appears on the silver screen, his fans rush to the theatres with higher expectations, hence, only their response matters to him.

"Every time a movie works, the expectations always increase. The hype is always bigger. From music, to acting, to dancing, people always have bigger expectations. I have to go one notch above my previous performance so that I can keep my fans happy. How long can I do that is a big question," said the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Apologises After 'Mistakenly' Submitting Fake Affidavit In Poaching Case

Speaking about his films minting money at the box office, Salman had said that it is always good if a movie gets good returns. He believes in the saying 'the more the better'.

"What it means is that the audience likes the movie and they are going to the theatres. When so many people go and watch the film, it clearly means that it is a good movie. The intention is always to make a good movie and entertain the people and when you get a positive response, you feel good about it," concluded Salman.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan & Govinda Reunite; Recreate 'Partner' Hook Step