Salman Khan & Govinda Reunite; Recreate 'Partner' Hook Step

The Indian Pro Music League is all set to hit the television screens on February 26. The league will have six teams pitted against each other. Each team is headed by a celebrity Genelia-Ritesh Deshmukh, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Suresh Raina and Bobby Deol. The show was launched by Salman Khan and many celebrities gave 'damakedaar' performances during the shoot of the grand premiere episode. However, it was Salman Khan and Govinda's performance which grabbed eyeballs. Salman reunited with Bengal Tigers' brand ambassador and his buddy, Govinda on stage.

The duo also set the stage on fire with a surprise as they recreated the signature hook step of their popular song 'Do you want a partner' and even recited popular dialogues like 'Itni Khushi' from their hit movie Partner.

Salman also surprised everyone as he danced during Bhoomi Trivedi's performance 'Sanedo' and 'Dholitaro Dhol Baje'. The Radhe actor is the IPML Brand Ambassador.

As we revealed, six teams, which are headed by Bollywood celebrities, represent different regions of India and have star singers like Asees Kaur, Mika, Akriti Kakar, Shaan, Neha Bhasin, Sajid Wajid, Shilpa Rao, Kailash Kher, Bhoomi Trivedi, Javed Ali, Payal Dev, and Ankit Tiwari as team captains. Divided in groups of four, each team would be completed by one rising reality star and a new voice.

The Indian Pro Music League is hosted by Karan Wahi and Waluscha De Sousa, and produced by Fathom Pictures.

