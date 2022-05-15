When Shah Rukh Khan Criticised Himself In Front Of Western Media And Ended Up Winning Millions Of Hearts!

Recently, Telugu star Mahesh Babu made headlines with his controversial statement that Bollywood cannot afford him and netizens were quick to criticise the actor. While some called him 'arrogant' others called him a 'narcissist'. Amid all the hullabaloo around Mahesh Babu's statement, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan has been going viral on social media.

While the video is 14 years old, it shows how much respect Shah Rukh Khan has for the Hindi film industry.

In the video, when a journalist from the western media quizzes Shah Rukh Khan if he is interested in joining Hollywood, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor rather gives a witty reply and leaves everyone cheering for him.

He says, "My English is not good. If they give me a role of a dumb person who doesn't speak, maybe. I am not trying to be modest but I am 42 years old, I am a little brown, I don't have any special USP as an actor. I don't know kung fu. I don't dance the Latin or Salsa. I am not tall enough. I think anyone who is my age in the western world - I have seen recent films of Europe, films of what you call 'the dream factory' - I think there is no space for me. There is no place for me because I don't think I am that talented."

He concludes by saying, "So I would like to continue doing work in India and hopefully I take Indian cinema to the world - that's the ambition I have."

It's not the first time when Shah Rukh Khan was being lauded for his smart reply. In fact, it is often said that he is the wittiest actor of Bollywood and no one can match the level of his humour.

With respect to work, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan and Dunki.