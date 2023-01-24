Republic Day 2023: From Sardar Udham To Mangal Pandey, 5 Bollywood Biopics On Freedom Fighters You Can't Miss

India
will
mark
its
74th
Republic
Day
on
26th
January.
The
day
commemorates
the
adoption
of
the
Constitution
of
India
on
January
26,
1950.
Though
India
gained
its
independence
from
the
British
Raj
in
1947,
it
wasn't
until
January
26,
1950,
that
India's
constitution
came
into
effect
and
it
was
declared
a
sovereign
and
republican
nation.
This
could
have
been
possible
because
of
some
brave
hearts
who
sacrificed
their
lives
to
protect
the
country
and
its
people.
Bollywood
has,
in
the
last
few
decades,
showcased
the
story
of
its
unsung
heroes
who
changed
the
course
of
India's
history.
Such
films
have
moved
us
to
tears
and
sparked
patriotic
feelings
in
us.
As
we
Indians
gear
up
to
celebrate
the
day
with
much
pomp
and
pride,
let's
take
a
look
at
5
biopics
that
are
based
on
the
glorious
lives
of
Indian
freedom
fighters
and
leaders.
SARDAR
UDHAM
Shoojit
Sircar's
directorial
is
an
emotional
and
captivating
ride
that
shows
the
journey
of
one
of
India's
unsung
heroes,
Sardar
Udham
Singh.
Actor
Vicky
Kaushal's
extraordinary
performance
makes
the
movie
even
more
heartbreaking.
It
can
be
watched
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
MANGAL
PANDEY
-
THE
RISING
Aamir
Khan
starrer
shows
the
life
of
Mangal
Pandey,
a
brave
soldier
serving
in
the
British
army
who
revolted
against
them
in
"The
First
War
of
Indian
Independence"
of
1857.
The
2006
film
was
directed
by
Ketan
Mehta,
received
positive
reviews
from
the
critics,
and
is
counted
among
Khan's
best
performances.
It
is
currently
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
THE
LEGEND
OF
BHAGAT
SINGH
String
Ajay
Devgn
as
Bhagat
Singh,
this
biopic
chronicles
the
life
of
legendary
freedom
fighter
Shaheed
Bhagat
Singh,
who
spearheaded
an
armed
resistance
against
the
British
in
the
1920s.
Directed
by
Rajkumar
Santoshi,
it
is
one
of
the
most
authentic
biopics
ever
made
in
Bollywood.
NETAJI
SUBHASH
CHANDRA
BOSE:
THE
FORGOTTEN
HERO
Helmed
by
Shyam
Benegal,
actor
Sachin
Khedekar
plays
the
role
of
Netaji
Subhash
Chandra
Bose.
The
freedom
fighter's
life
after
he
resigns
from
the
presidential
post
of
the
Indian
National
Congress
and
the
role
he
plays
in
the
freedom
struggle
during
World
War
II
are
perfectly
depicted
in
this
2004
movie.
The
film
had
also
won
two
national
Awards,
Best
Feature
Film
on
National
Integration,
and
Best
Production
Design.
SARDAR
Another
Ketan
Mehta
movie,
which
came
out
in
1993,
is
a
story
about
one
of
India's
greatest
leaders,
Sardar
Vallabhbhai
Patel,
who
was
also
called
the
Ironman
of
India.
The
film,
which
stars
Paresh
Rawal
in
the
titular
role,
depicts
Patel's
life,
contributions
to
India's
freedom
struggle,
and
the
initiatives
he
took
to
unite
the
princely
states
with
the
union
of
India.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 21:01 [IST]