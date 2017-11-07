 »   »   » SMART MOVE! Deepika Padukone’s DAMAGE CONTROL After Attending Padmavati Event Without Ranveer Singh

A few days back, there were reports that Deepika Padukone did not inform co-stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor before attending Padmavati's 3D trailer launch.

It was also reported that Ranveer Singh was very shocked and hurt with this as he didn't expect his girlfriend to do something like this for publicity. But before anything happened, Ranveer was seen attending a party at Deepika's house. Now according to Deccan Chronicle, it was a part of damage control. More details below.

Deepika Stole The Limelight ''There were rumours that Deepika Padukone hogged the limelight at the trailer launch of the 3D version of Padmavati's poster.'' Smart PR Strategy ''But the news was quickly quelled, thanks to some swift PR strategy.'' When She Forgot To Invite Amitabh At Piku's Success Bash The report further stated, ''However, this isn't the first instance of such buzz. Apparently, she "forgot" to invite Amitabh Bachchan to Piku's success party in the past.'' Amitabh Had Himself Revealed... ''It was Big B who had let out the fact that he had not been invited.'' Deepika's Plan... ''Only recently, Ranveer's cryptic tweet indicated that perhaps Deepika had played dirty with him at the Padmavati event.'' She Quickly Did The Damage Control "After she barged into the Padmavati event and realised that her impulsive gesture had broken protocol, she quickly did damage control with the ever-forgiving Ranveer Singh." Ranveer Forgave Her Even after this, Ranveer Singh forgave his girlfriend and happily accepted the party invitation from Deepika Padukone. Why Shahid Skipped The Bash? As per reports, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were not in town the day Deepika organised the party.

Those who have come late, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are playing the main leads in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.

The movie is slated to release on 1st December.

