 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor Will Soon Promote Padmavati With Deepika Padukone But What About Ranveer Singh?

Padmavati is in the news since its inception and the reason is the strong opposition by several religious groups.

It has been noted that only Deepika Padukone is promoting the movie and not Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. As per Deccan Chronicle, Padmavati's marketing team has changed their earlier strategy and soon all the three actors will start promoting their film together.

Shahid & Ranveer Will Promote Padmavati Next Week The reports suggest that the film's other stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor will also begin the promotions this week. Shahid Was A Part Of The Promotions Although Shahid Kapoor was always a part of Padmavati promotions, he was not seen with Deepika on any platform yet. As Per Rumours It was speculated that Ranveer Singh, who plays Alauddin Khilji in the film, wouldn't be a part of the promotions as the makers wanted to avoid any negative publicity. Because Of Ranveer's Negative Character "The makers didn't want the promotions to be overshadowed by the hard-liners' hatred towards Khilji. So, it was decided that Ranveer would only promote the movie after it hits screens. But the marketing team has changed its decision now," says a source. They Will Attend The Event Together In Ahmedabad So finally, amidst all the controversies, the three lead actors of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum historical film will kickstart the film's promotions together on November 11 at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Bhansali's Strategy SLB is very clear what he wants and there's apparently a marketing strategy. Here Are The Details Right now three of them have been seen creating some buzz through their individual promotions but now that their dates have been sorted, the entire cast will be seen on stage together at Ahmedabad.

Well, we are excited to see them together on stage. What about you guys?

