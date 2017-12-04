 »   »   » Still Holding GRUDGES? Salman Khan Doesn't Want Race 3 To Clash With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Film

There's a big Bollywood clash coming up next year on Eid as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan will release with Salman Khan's Race 3 on June 15, 2018.

As per reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has no issues with this big clash but Salman Khan is not comfortable with it. Read why the actor does not want his film to release with ex-girlfriend Aishwarya's film Fanney Khan.



Here Is The Reason According to TOI, Salman Khan does not want both the films to clash, as it will give rise to rumours related to his affair with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Negative Impact Salman Khan also thinks that these gossips will have a negative impact on his film.

What About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan does not have any problem with this clash.

In Fact The makers of Fanney Khan know that this will get their film additional publicity.

Fanney Khan's Release Date Is Confirmed Actor-producer Anil Kapoor also confirmed the news through his social media handle. He wrote, "Seeking all your blessings!#FanneyKhanEid2018 #June15 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @kriarj @TSeries @ROMPPictures @RakeyshOmMehra @RajkummarRao."

More About Fanney Khan Fanney Khan has Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, apart from Aishwarya. It is the official Indian remake of the Oscar nominated 2000 Dutch film Everybody's Famous.

While Race 3 is the third film in the action franchise. The previous ones had Saif Ali Khan as the main lead but Salman has replaced him in the third outing.

Race 3's Star Cast Race 3 also features Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala and Saqib Saleem.



Coming back to Aishwarya and Salman, it will be interesting to see who will win the final race at the box office on Eid.



