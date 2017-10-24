 »   »   » SHOCKING! This Is The Reason Why Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Didn't Attend Aamir Khan's Diwali Party

This year Katrina Kaif only attended Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Diwali party. Many eyebrows were raised when the diva missed Aamir Khan's bash (with whom she is working in Thugs Of Hindostan).

Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan at Aamir Khan's Diwali Party with other celebs; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Salman Too Didn't Attend Aamir's Party Salman Khan didn't go for Aamir's Diwali party last Thursday and neither did Katrina.'' Salman & Aamir Are Not As Good Friends Now They could have attended the bash because they left for the Tiger Zinda Hai shoot on Friday late night but apparently Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are not on as great friends as they used to be. Katrina Is Upset With Aamir While some people felt that Katrina should have attended Aamir's Diwali party as they are acting together in Thugs Of Hindostan, the fact is, Katrina Kaif may have been upset at the actor's recent comments on the length of her role in the film. Aamir's Shocking Statement ''Aamir had said that the film, the central role is being played by Fatima Sana Shaikh as the story is about her. Buzz is that this has irked Katrina who felt there was no need for Aamir to talk about such things right now.'' Aamir's Comment Was Insulting For Katrina Kaif ''She has a good role in the film and by Aamir Khan cutting it down, was a bit insulting for the senior actress." Katrina Didn't Want To Face Fatima ''She may have wanted to skip his bash to avoid bumping into Fatima and him as there could have been a few awkward moments." Another Reason... Other source, close to Katrina told the web portal, "Katrina had every intention of going to his and Sonam Kapoor‘s Diwali parties but she had a viral fever.'' She Was Advised Bed Rest ''That was the same reason why you didn't see Katrina attend MAMI or any function the last few days of Diwali. Also she was advised complete bed rest, as she was travelling to Greece on Friday, to shoot for a Tiger Zinda Hai song, with Salman Khan."

As per Bollywood Hungama, there has been speculation that Katrina Kaif is miffed with Aamir Khan as he recently told media that hers was not the central role in Thugs Of Hindostan. Not just that, Salman Khan might also be the reason why the actress chose to give his party a miss.

