 »   »   » This Popular TV Actor To Play The Main Baddie In Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2?

Karan Johar had announced that Tiger Shroff would be playing the main lead in Student Of The Year 2. However post that, not much had been heard about the film though speculations continue to crop up time and again.

Karan Tacker As The Main Antagonist As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the makers have finalized popular TV actor to play the main antagonist to Tiger Shroff's hero in this Punit Malhotra directorial.

Karan To Sign The Dotted Line Soon The tabloid quoted a source associated with the project as saying, "Karan's turn will see him come up with obstacles for the hero. He has already started his prep. Tiger will be sporting a new look for the film that includes a short crop." The actor is expected to sign the dotted line soon.

Punit Malhotra Refuses To Spill The Beans When the daily contact Punit, he refused to divulge details, saying shortly, "Student of the Year 2 features Tiger Shroff and two new girls. As of now, the only person on-board is Tiger. We will announce the rest of the cast soon."

Ananya Pandey To Make Her Bollywood Debut With SOTY2 If reports are to be believed then Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya has been finalized to play one of the leading ladies. Earlier, there were rumours being Sara Ali Khan debuting for this film, but one hears that her mother Amrita Singh was keen that her daughter choose Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath as her debut vehicle.

How Jhanvi Kapoor Lost The Race While Jhanvi was quite keen to do SOTY2, her mother Sridevi thought otherwise. The actress was quoted as saying, "She wanted to do the film and initially, I wasn't in favour. I don't think it's a bad industry. I am a creation of this world." Now, buzz is that Jhanvi might make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Sairat remake.



